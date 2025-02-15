Contribute at the Fedora Test Day for WSL

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) folks are working on the final integration of Fedora images for users in WSL. As a result, we have organized a test day on Monday,February 17, 2025 . The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test day work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step on the wiki page

Have Windows 11/10 running on x86 OR Aarch64 with Virtualization capabilities

The wiki page for the WSL test day has a lot of good information on how to set up and test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.