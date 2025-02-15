Contribute at the Fedora Test Day for WSL

Posted by on February 15, 2025 2 Comments
fedora 42 WSL

Recent Posts

The state of the Location permission on Fedora Linux in 2025

 fedora 42 WSL

Contribute to GNOME Software with DNF5 Test Day

Introduction to Pipewire

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) folks are working on the final integration of Fedora images for users in WSL. As a result, we have organized a test day on Monday,February 17, 2025 . The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

How does a test day work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

  • Download test materials, which include some large files
  • Read and follow directions step by step on the wiki page
  • Have Windows 11/10 running on x86 OR Aarch64 with Virtualization capabilities

The wiki page for the WSL test day has a lot of good information on how to set up and test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test week web application. If you’re available on or around the days of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on one of the test days.

Events Fedora Contributor Community Fedora Project community For Developers For System Administrators New in Fedora

Sumantro Mukherjee

Sumantro (FAS: sumantrom) works in Fedora Quality Team and takes part in the day to day testing activities. He was formerly elected to Mindshare and represented Mindshare to the Fedora Council from (2018-2020). He loves to blog technical walkthroughs and running community onboarding calls and classroom.

2 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Björn Hammarskjöld

    What if I am on Fedora and does not have a Windows 10/11 computer?

    February 15, 2025
    Reply

    • Richard England

      The purpose of this test day is to test Linux “support” on a Windows system. If you do not have a Windows system then testing will not be possible.

      February 15, 2025
      Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 41 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 10.1K other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions