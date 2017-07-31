With the recent release of Fedora 26, Fedora 24 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status on August 8th, 2017. After August 8th, all packages in the Fedora 24 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, no new packages will be added to the Fedora 24 collection.

Upgrading to Fedora 25 or Fedora 26 before August 8th 2017 is highly recommended for all users still running Fedora 24:

Looking back at Fedora 24

Fedora 24 was released in June 2016. During this time the Fedora Community published over 10 500 updates to the Fedora 24 Repositories. Fedora 24 released with version 4.5 of the Linux kernel, and Fedora Workstation featured version 3.20 of GNOME.

About the Fedora Release Cycle

The Fedora Project provides updates for a particular release until a month after the second subsequent version of Fedora is released. For example, updates for Fedora 25 continue until one month after the release of Fedora 27. Fedora 26 continues to be supported up until one month after the release of Fedora 28.

The Fedora Project wiki contains more detailed information about the entire Fedora Release Life Cycle. The lifecycle includes milestones from development to release, and the post-release support period.