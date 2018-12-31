We recently interviewed Carlos Castro León on how he uses Fedora. This is part of a series on the Fedora Magazine. The series profiles Fedora users and how they use Fedora to get things done. Contact us on the feedback form to express your interest in becoming a interviewee.

Who is Carlos Castro León?

Carlos Castro León is a computer engineer in northern Peru. He started using Linux in 2006 when another Linux user helped him install Ubuntu Edgy Eft. When Carlos attended college he decided to use a more stable distribution: “I already knew about Fedora 16 and decided to use it.” Castro León currently works as a computer engineer in Peru. His main task is to coordinate the activities of a team of individuals who manage the servers and networking at his company.

He loves food. He says his favorites are El Cabrito and La Caigua Rellena: “They are delicious and if you come to Peru I can give you very good recommendations.”

Carlos finds the most difficult thing is to get people interested in open source. He overcame resistance from his colleagues by building on the success of the first project. “My first project was implementing OpenVPN,” he says. After this he implemented the following servers: Zimbra, GLPI, DHCP, Rsync, Bacula, Owncloud, and Alfresco.

The Fedora Community

Castro León has some fantastic things to say about the Fedora Community: “They are always attentive to solve problems.” He added, “the community documentation is available to everyone.” He would like to encourage the spread of open source. Carlos would like to create workshops, events and give presentations at universities. Castro León would like to see more people understand the full potential of having a computer engineering career within an open source project.

What Hardware?

Carlos owns a Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop with Fedora installed. He also uses a Brother DCP-T500W printer connected via wireless. “I have not had any issues with hardware or software compatibility,” he reports. For design work he uses a 20 inch monitor and extends the screen. At work he has a Lenovo M700 tiny. This computer has both Windows 10 and most importantly a Fedora install. Carlos says, “I prefer to use Fedora because it has better performance and I have not had problems connecting to shared resources within the office.”

What Software?

Castro León is currently running Fedora 29. For personal projects he uses GIMP, Inkscape, Kdenlive, Audacity, VLC and Simple Screen Recorder. At work he makes use of Shutter, Libre Office, GEdit, and Terminal.