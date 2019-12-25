With the end of the year approaching fast, it is a good time to look back at 2019 and go through the most popular articles on Fedora Magazine written by our contributors.

In this article of the “Best of 2019” series, we are looking at developers and how to use Fedora to be a great developer workstation

Make your Python code look good with Black on Fedora

Black made quite a big impact in the Python ecosystem this year. The project is now part of the Python Software Foundation and it is used by many different projects. So if you write or maintain some Python code and want to stop having to care about code style and code formatting you should check out this article.

How to run virtual machines with virt-manager

Setting up a development environment, running integration tests, testing a new feature, or running an older version of software for all these use cases being able to create and run a virtual machine is a must have knowledge for a developer. This article will walk you through how you can achieve that using virt-manager on your Fedora workstation.

Jupyter and data science in Fedora

With the rise of Data science and machine learning, the Jupyter IDE has become of very popular choice to share or present a program and its results. This article goes into the details of installing and using Jupyter and the different libraries and tools useful for data science.

Building Smaller Container Images

Fedora provides different container images, one of which is a minimal base image. The following article demonstrate how one can use this image to build smaller container images.

Getting Started with Go on Fedora

In 2019 the Go programming language turned 10 year old. In ten years the language has managed to become the default choice for cloud native applications and the cloud ecosystems. Fedora is providing an easy way to start developing in Go, this article takes you through the first step needed to get started.

Stay tuned to the Magazine for other upcoming “Best of 2019” categories. All of us at the Magazine hope you have a great end of year and holiday season.