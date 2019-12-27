It’s this time of the year again — the time to reflect, and look back at some Fedora Magazine’s most popular articles in 2019. This time it’s all about desktop users. Let’s highlight a few of the many articles written by our great contributors in 2019, focusing on Fedora as a desktop OS.

Dash to Dock extension for Workstation

When you’re serious about your desktop, and perhaps using many applications, you might want to see what’s going on at all times. Or at least the icons. The article below shows you how to have a dock at the bottom of your screen, with all your apps — both running and favourites — visible at all times.

Tweaking the look of Workstation with themes

When you like how your Linux desktop works, but not so much how it looks, there is a solution. The following article shows you how to tweak the look of your windows, icons, the mouse cursor, and the whole environment as well — all that within GNOME, the Workstation’s default environment.

i3 with multiple monitors

One of the great things about Linux desktop is the never ending possibilities of customisation. And that includes window managers, too! The following article shows how to use one of the very popular ones — i3 — with multiple monitors.

IceWM

If you’re looking for speed, simplicity, and getting out of the user’s way, you might like IceWM. The following article introduces this minimal window manager, and helps you install it, too, should you be interested.

Stay tuned for even more upcoming “Best of 2019” articles. All of us at the Magazine hope you have a relaxing holiday season, and wish you a happy new year.