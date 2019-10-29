Fedora 31 is available now. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to get the latest features available in Fedora. Fedora Workstation has a graphical upgrade method. Alternatively, Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 30 to Fedora 31.
Upgrading Fedora 30 Workstation to Fedora 31
Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.
Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a screen informing you that Fedora 31 is Now Available.
If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload button at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.
Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.
Using the command line
If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 30 to Fedora 31. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 31 simple and easy.
1. Update software and back up your system
Before you do start the upgrade process, make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 30. This is particularly important if you have modular software installed; the latest versions of dnf and GNOME Software include improvements to the upgrade process for some modular streams. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.
2. Install the DNF plugin
Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
3. Start the update with DNF
Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=31
This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the ‐‐allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.
4. Reboot and upgrade
Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 30; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.
Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 31 system.
Resolving upgrade problems
On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade quick docs for more information on troubleshooting.
If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.
Zlopez
I think we should also inform how to upgrade on Fedora Silverblue.
hammerhead corvette
Absolutely !
Ricky
Hit a road block. I double check eclipse-jgit is from Fedora upstream repo:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=31
Before you continue ensure that your system is fully upgraded by running “dnf –refresh upgrade”. Do you want to continue [y/N]: y
Copr repo for bazel owned by vbatts 11 kB/s | 3.3 kB 00:00
Fedora Modular 31 – x86_64 23 kB/s | 12 kB 00:00
Fedora Modular 31 – x86_64 – Updates 32 kB/s | 9.8 kB 00:00
Fedora 31 – x86_64 – Updates 36 kB/s | 11 kB 00:00
Fedora 31 – x86_64 39 kB/s | 12 kB 00:00
Jenkins-stable 45 kB/s | 2.9 kB 00:00
Metasploit 28 kB/s | 3.0 kB 00:00
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Free – Updates 9.3 kB/s | 4.2 kB 00:00
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Free 7.2 kB/s | 3.2 kB 00:00
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Nonfree – Updates 9.4 kB/s | 4.3 kB 00:00
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Nonfree 7.1 kB/s | 3.2 kB 00:00
Error:
Problem: problem with installed package eclipse-jgit-5.4.0-4.fc30.noarch
– eclipse-jgit-5.4.0-4.fc30.noarch does not belong to a distupgrade repository
– package eclipse-jgit-5.4.0-4.module_f31+6165+9b01e00c.noarch is excluded
– package eclipse-jgit-5.5.0-1.module_f31+6519+12cd0b27.noarch is excluded
– nothing provides jgit = 5.3.0-5.fc31 needed by eclipse-jgit-5.3.0-5.fc31.noarch
(try to add ‘–skip-broken’ to skip uninstallable packages)
Charles
Same issue here. How to resolve this problem?
Jose
You could just add –allowerasing flag. It will remove the dependend eclipse packages and allow the upgrade to take place. Re-install eclipse after upgrade finishes.
Zlopez
I’m usually uninstall the package and install it after upgrade. Or you could wait for few days, till this package will be ready for F31.
jsast21
Easiest way around this is to uninstall eclipse* (dnf erase -y eclipse*) and then run the upgrade. Then you can reinstall eclipse when the upgrade is complete.
I had a similar issue with TeamViewer by the way.
Good luck.
Arthur
Worked a treat. Thanks.
Yazan Al Monshed
How to do that in SB ??
Bob
Hi,
There is kind of a shortcut here…
You are saying “If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 30 to Fedora 31. ”
Yet the official guide says: use the gui:
This is the recommended upgrade method for the Fedora Workstation.
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/quick-docs/upgrading/
Brandon
No key installed and system not ready for upgrade.
Fedora 31 – x86_64 1.6 MB/s | 1.6 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x3C3359C4:
Userid : “Fedora (31) fedora-31-primary@fedoraproject.org”
Fingerprint: 7D22 D586 7F2A 4236 474B F7B8 50CB 390B 3C33 59C4
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Is this ok [y/N]: Fedora 31 – x86_64 – [=== ] — B/s | 0Fedora 31 – x86_64 – Updates 1.6 MB/s | 1.6 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x3C3359C4:
Userid : “Fedora (31) fedora-31-primary@fedoraproject.org”
Fingerprint: 7D22 D586 7F2A 4236 474B F7B8 50CB 390B 3C33 59C4
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Is this ok [y/N]: warning: /var/lib/dnf/system-upgrade/rpmfusion-nonfree-c253272f7b309f17/packages/fdk-aac-2.0.0-3.fc31.x86_64.rpm: Header V3 RSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 54a86092: NOKEY
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Nonfree 1.6 MB/s | 1.7 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x54A86092:
Userid : “RPM Fusion nonfree repository for Fedora (31) rpmfusion-buildsys@lists.rpmfusion.org”
Fingerprint: 4CAB 951A 7493 D92C ADEC 0421 9CE6 3A03 54A8 6092
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmfusion-nonfree-fedora-31
Is this ok [y/N]: Fedora 31 openh264 ( [ === ] — B/s | 0Fedora 31 openh264 (From Cisco) – x86_64 1.6 MB/s | 1.6 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x3C3359C4:
Userid : “Fedora (31) fedora-31-primary@fedoraproject.org”
Fingerprint: 7D22 D586 7F2A 4236 474B F7B8 50CB 390B 3C33 59C4
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Key imported successfully
warning: /var/lib/dnf/system-upgrade/rpmfusion-free-updates-56469a3c7b1dd113/packages/rpmfusion-free-appstream-data-31-1.fc31.noarch.rpm: Header V3 RSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID c481937a: NOKEY
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Free – Updates 1.6 MB/s | 1.7 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0xC481937A:
Userid : “RPM Fusion free repository for Fedora (31) rpmfusion-buildsys@lists.rpmfusion.org”
Fingerprint: 59A7 FE07 F664 C1B2 7687 C5D2 6DEE F051 C481 937A
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmfusion-free-fedora-31
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Key imported successfully
RPM Fusion for Fedora 31 – Nonfree – Updates 1.6 MB/s | 1.7 kB 00:00
Importing GPG key 0x54A86092:
Userid : “RPM Fusion nonfree repository for Fedora (31) rpmfusion-buildsys@lists.rpmfusion.org”
Fingerprint: 4CAB 951A 7493 D92C ADEC 0421 9CE6 3A03 54A8 6092
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-rpmfusion-nonfree-fedora-31
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Key imported successfully
Didn’t install any keys
Public key for abrt-addon-ccpp-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-ccpp-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-addon-kerneloops-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-kerneloops-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-addon-pstoreoops-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-pstoreoops-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-addon-vmcore-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-vmcore-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-addon-xorg-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-xorg-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-cli-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-cli-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-dbus-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-dbus-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-desktop-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-desktop-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-gui-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-gui-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-gui-libs-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-gui-libs-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-libs-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-libs-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-plugin-bodhi-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-plugin-bodhi-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-retrace-client-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-retrace-client-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-tui-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-tui-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for adwaita-qt4-1.1.0-4.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: adwaita-qt4-1.1.0-4.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for adwaita-qt5-1.1.0-4.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: adwaita-qt5-1.1.0-4.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for dnf-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: dnf-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for dnf-data-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: dnf-data-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for dnf-plugins-core-4.0.9-1.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: dnf-plugins-core-4.0.9-1.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libdnf-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libdnf-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libinput-1.14.1-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libinput-1.14.1-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for librepo-1.10.5-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: librepo-1.10.5-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for neofetch-6.0.0-4.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: neofetch-6.0.0-4.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-abrt-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-abrt-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-abrt-addon-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-abrt-addon-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-dnf-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-dnf-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-dnf-plugin-system-upgrade-4.0.5-3.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-dnf-plugin-system-upgrade-4.0.5-3.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-dnf-plugins-core-4.0.9-1.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-dnf-plugins-core-4.0.9-1.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-dnf-plugins-extras-common-4.0.5-3.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-dnf-plugins-extras-common-4.0.5-3.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-hawkey-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-hawkey-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-libdnf-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-libdnf-0.35.3-6.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for python3-productmd-1.21-2.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: python3-productmd-1.21-2.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for qt5-qtdeclarative-5.12.5-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: qt5-qtdeclarative-5.12.5-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for tcpdump-4.9.2-9.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: tcpdump-14:4.9.2-9.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Didn’t install any keys
Public key for f31-backgrounds-gnome-31.0.4-1.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: f31-backgrounds-gnome-31.0.4-1.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for vim-filesystem-8.1.2198-1.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: vim-filesystem-2:8.1.2198-1.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for abrt-addon-coredump-helper-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: abrt-addon-coredump-helper-2.12.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for binutils-gold-2.32-24.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: binutils-gold-2.32-24.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for compat-readline5-5.2-34.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: compat-readline5-5.2-34.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for fuse3-3.6.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: fuse3-3.6.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for fuse3-libs-3.6.2-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: fuse3-libs-3.6.2-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for gnome-shell-extension-horizontal-workspaces-3.34.1-1.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: gnome-shell-extension-horizontal-workspaces-3.34.1-1.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for kernel-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: kernel-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for kernel-core-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: kernel-core-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for kernel-modules-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: kernel-modules-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for kernel-modules-extra-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: kernel-modules-extra-5.3.7-301.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for langpacks-core-en-2.0-7.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: langpacks-core-en-2.0-7.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libical-glib-3.0.6-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libical-glib-3.0.6-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libslirp-4.0.0-3.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libslirp-4.0.0-3.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libtextstyle-0.20.1-2.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libtextstyle-0.20.1-2.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for libwpe-1.4.0-1.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: libwpe-1.4.0-1.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for pcre2-utf32-10.33-14.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: pcre2-utf32-10.33-14.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for tss2-1331-2.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: tss2-1331-2.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for wpebackend-fdo-1.4.0-2.fc31.x86_64.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: wpebackend-fdo-1.4.0-2.fc31.x86_64
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Public key for yum-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch.rpm is not installed. Failing package is: yum-4.2.9-5.fc31.noarch
GPG Keys are configured as: file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-31-x86_64
Didn’t install any keys
The downloaded packages were saved in cache until the next successful transaction.
You can remove cached packages by executing ‘dnf clean packages’.
Error: GPG check FAILED
lruzicka
You are experiencing the problem with modularity. For a little background, you have enabled and installed a modular stream (on purpose or accidentally) and because that stream does not have an upgrade path, it cannot be upgraded and your system stays as is. Modularity is a work-in-progress so it still is not perfect. To solve your situation. There were similar problems with libgit2 module, check if you have it. If that is the libgit problem, there should be a fix ready, make sure you have updated your system fully before upgrading. However, it can be other modules, as well:
Check if any modules are installed (or enabled): dnf module list --installed and dnf module list --enabled.
For all such listed modules do dnf module reset <modulename>
This should help to get you upgraded.
Al
Thanks, it worked for me perfectly!
Dragosh
If I have fedora 31 beta, is need tot do another actions (step) or sudo dnf upgrade –refresh is enough??
Paul W. Frields
@Dragosh. That should be enough. When you install the Beta you’re on the path toward that final release.
BuKToP
Everything is fine, but TeamViewer is not working after the upgrade. Tried to uninstall it and then install it again. No success. It starts correctly, but then the GUI just freezes.
Any ideas?