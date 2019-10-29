Fedora 31 is officially here!

It’s here! We’re proud to announce the release of Fedora 31. Thanks to the hard work of thousands of Fedora community members and contributors, we’re celebrating yet another on-time release. This is getting to be a habit!
If you just want to get to the bits without delay, go to https://getfedora.org/ right now. For details, read on!
Toolbox
If you haven’t used the Fedora Toolbox, this is a great time to try it out. This is a simple tool for launching and managing personal workspace containers, so you can do development or experiment in an isolated experience. It’s as simple as running “toolbox enter” from the command line.
This containerized workflow is vital for users of the ostree-based Fedora variants like CoreOS, IoT, and Silverblue, but is also extremely useful on any workstation or even server system. Look for many more enhancements to this tool and the user experience around it in the next few months — your feedback is very welcome.
All of Fedora’s Flavors
Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses.
Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and particular software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 3.34, which brings significant performance enhancements which will be especially noticeable on lower-powered hardware.
Fedora Server brings the latest in cutting-edge open source server software to systems administrators in an easy-to-deploy fashion.
And, in preview state, we have Fedora CoreOS, a category-defining operating system made for the modern container world, and Fedora IoT for “edge computing” use cases. (Stay tuned for a planned contest to find a shiny name for the IoT edition!)
Of course, we produce more than just the editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including the Fedora Astronomy, which brings a complete open source toolchain to both amateur and professional astronomers, and desktop environments like KDE Plasma and Xfce.
And, don’t forget our alternate architectures, ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x. Of particular note, we have improved support for the Rockchip system-on-a-chip devices including the Rock960, RockPro64, and Rock64, plus initial support for “panfrost”, an open source 3D accelerated graphics driver for newer Arm Mali “midgard” GPUs.
If you’re using an older 32-bit only i686 system, though, it’s time to find an alternative — we bid farewell to 32-bit Intel architecture as a base system this release.
General improvements
No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’re enabling CgroupsV2 (if you’re using Docker, make sure to check this out). Glibc 2.30 and NodeJS 12 are among the many updated packages in Fedora 31. And, we’ve switched the “python” command to by Python 3 — remember, Python 2 is end-of-life at the end of this year.
We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running a Fedora operating system, follow the easy upgrade instructions.
In the unlikely event of a problem….
If you run into a problem, check out the Fedora 31 Common Bugs page, and if you have questions, visit our Ask Fedora user-support platform.
Thank you everyone
Thanks to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle, and especially to those of you who worked extra hard to make this another on-time release. And if you’re in Portland for USENIX LISA this week, stop by the expo floor and visit me at the Red Hat, Fedora, and CentOS booth.
Robby
Gracias al equipo de Fedora, no puedo esperar a descargarlo. Son los mejores.
Ryan W. W.
Just downloaded the Workstation and server versions and Fedora:31 on podman, Its gonna be fun testing them once I’m on the airplane!
Mehdi
If I already have Fedora 31 (installed the beta version), do I need to run any specific command to upgrade?
Matthew Miller
Just a regular update will get you to the final release (plus, of course, the updates on top of that).
Rob32
I love you! Keep up the good work. Very happy Fedora 31Beta User here 🙂
victorhck
Congrats to Fedora Community!!
Spreading the word about this release, for spanish speakers:
https://victorhckinthefreeworld.com/2019/10/29/disponible-ya-para-actualizar-fedora-31/
Happy hacking!!
zoisawen
No netinstall? Link is broken on https://alt.fedoraproject.org/
Matthew Miller
You’re probably just hitting a mirror that isn’t synced yet. Try again.
Mayost
I tried searching the Mirror list and I see that there is no:
Fedora Workstation-netinst-x86_64-31-1.9.iso
In the server version
The link does work
bkdwt
Using since the Beta. Just werks on my machine. 🙂
Eric Mesa
If I’m upgrading, will python automatically now point to python3? Or does it need to be remapped?
Marek Suchánek
Release notes:
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora/f31/release-notes/
Bethel
Wonderful. Already shared this article on my blog. Testing Fedora 31 as we speak. Fedora is the King of Linux.
Eduard Lucena
Rock and roll baby!!! Fresh installed, from Everything image a i3 configured from scratch. Running so smooth!
Avi Wollman
The Design Suite Lab page has following message:
“Although this spin failed to compose for the final release, this test compose contains fixes over the final content to allow for a successful compose and should meet most users’ needs.”
What does that mean? Thank you!
Eduard Lucena
This just means that the iso doesn’t pass all the QA test, the iso that is provided is good enough to be used and installed.
Joe
I’m glad to see that Fedora is moving to Python 3, for good. This has been one of the most tedious transitions ever, and switching the python command from 2 to 3 will improve the terminal user experience for sure. (All programs should use python2/python3 in the shebang line by now, therefore switching the unversioned python command should only affect terminal users.) Python 2.7 will be EOL during Fedora 31 lifetime anyways.
luke
Congratulations and kudos to everybody!
Michel S.
FYI the mirrors seem to be taking a while to sync this; http://mirrors.kernel.org/fedora/releases/31 is still 403-ing and http://mirror.facebook.net/fedora/linux/releases/ does not have 31 yet.
Hope they catch up soon!
Henry
The Fedora 31 key is missing from https://getfedora.org/static/fedora.gpg. I retrieved it from a keyserver, but the signature date is different from the one on this page: https://getfedora.org/pt_BR/security/
Yuriy
The new Fedora 31 is beautiful, runs fast and stable. I have been using Fedora Workstation with GNOME from beta for a couple of days already. A real pleasure to use!
Congrats and Thanks to all the teams that made this Fedora possible!!!
Basri Azemi
As a Linux user, my assessment is after using Ubuntu, CentOS, Kali, and Elementary OS that Fedora is by far the best. Not only in offering the newest on opensource software advancements but in user friendliness, and over all package availability. I truly love FEDORA!
Rajib Kumar Paul
Congrats to Fedora Community!!
Spreading the word about this release
KOUASSI GERARD
hi everybody, i’m very happy to hear fedora 31 is released ! But i can’t download it via this link http://fedora.mirror.liquidtelecom.com/fedora/linux/releases/31/Workstation/x86_64/iso/Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-31-1.9.iso. it seems to be the default link since i live in cote d’ivoire (west africa).
MIX
My wait is end now, been trying lxqt beta