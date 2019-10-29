Fedora 31 is officially here!

Posted by on October 29, 2019

It’s here! We’re proud to announce the release of Fedora 31. Thanks to the hard work of thousands of Fedora community members and contributors, we’re celebrating yet another on-time release. This is getting to be a habit!

If you just want to get to the bits without delay, go to https://getfedora.org/ right now. For details, read on!

Toolbox

If you haven’t used the Fedora Toolbox, this is a great time to try it out. This is a simple tool for launching and managing personal workspace containers, so you can do development or experiment in an isolated experience. It’s as simple as running “toolbox enter” from the command line.

This containerized workflow is vital for users of the ostree-based Fedora variants like CoreOS, IoT, and Silverblue, but is also extremely useful on any workstation or even server system. Look for many more enhancements to this tool and the user experience around it in the next few months — your feedback is very welcome.

All of Fedora’s Flavors

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses.

Fedora Workstation focuses on the desktop, and particular software developers who want a “just works” Linux operating system experience. This release features GNOME 3.34, which brings significant performance enhancements which will be especially noticeable on lower-powered hardware.

Fedora Server brings the latest in cutting-edge open source server software to systems administrators in an easy-to-deploy fashion.

And, in preview state, we have Fedora CoreOS, a category-defining operating system made for the modern container world, and Fedora IoT for “edge computing” use cases. (Stay tuned for a planned contest to find a shiny name for the IoT edition!)

Of course, we produce more than just the editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including the Fedora Astronomy, which brings a complete open source toolchain to both amateur and professional astronomers, and desktop environments like KDE Plasma and Xfce.

And, don’t forget our alternate architectures, ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x. Of particular note, we have improved support for the Rockchip system-on-a-chip devices including the Rock960, RockPro64,  and Rock64, plus initial support for “panfrost”, an open source 3D accelerated graphics driver for newer Arm Mali “midgard” GPUs.

If you’re using an older 32-bit only i686 system, though, it’s time to find an alternative — we bid farewell to 32-bit Intel architecture as a base system this release.

General improvements

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. Following our “First” foundation, we’re enabling CgroupsV2 (if you’re using Docker, make sure to check this out). Glibc 2.30  and NodeJS 12 are among the many updated packages in Fedora 31. And, we’ve switched the “python” command to by Python 3 — remember, Python 2 is end-of-life at the end of this year.

We’re excited for you to try out the new release! Go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running a Fedora operating system, follow the easy upgrade instructions.

In the unlikely event of a problem….

If you run into a problem, check out the Fedora 31 Common Bugs page, and if you have questions, visit our Ask Fedora user-support platform.

Thank you everyone

Thanks to the thousands of people who contributed to the Fedora Project in this release cycle, and especially to those of you who worked extra hard to make this another on-time release. And if you’re in Portland for USENIX LISA this week, stop by the expo floor and visit me at the Red Hat, Fedora, and CentOS booth.

Fedora Project community

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Freenode as "mattdm", or @mattdm on Twitter Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

  1. Robby

    Gracias al equipo de Fedora, no puedo esperar a descargarlo. Son los mejores.

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  2. Ryan W. W.

    Just downloaded the Workstation and server versions and Fedora:31 on podman, Its gonna be fun testing them once I’m on the airplane!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  3. Mehdi

    If I already have Fedora 31 (installed the beta version), do I need to run any specific command to upgrade?

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  4. Rob32

    I love you! Keep up the good work. Very happy Fedora 31Beta User here 🙂

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  5. victorhck

    Congrats to Fedora Community!!
    Spreading the word about this release, for spanish speakers:

    https://victorhckinthefreeworld.com/2019/10/29/disponible-ya-para-actualizar-fedora-31/

    Happy hacking!!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  6. zoisawen

    No netinstall? Link is broken on https://alt.fedoraproject.org/

    October 29, 2019
    Reply
    •

      Matthew Miller

      You’re probably just hitting a mirror that isn’t synced yet. Try again.

      October 29, 2019
      Reply

    • Mayost

      I tried searching the Mirror list and I see that there is no:
      Fedora Workstation-netinst-x86_64-31-1.9.iso
      In the server version
      The link does work

      October 30, 2019
      Reply

  7. bkdwt

    Using since the Beta. Just werks on my machine. 🙂

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  8. Eric Mesa

    If I’m upgrading, will python automatically now point to python3? Or does it need to be remapped?

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  10. Bethel

    Wonderful. Already shared this article on my blog. Testing Fedora 31 as we speak. Fedora is the King of Linux.

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  11. Eduard Lucena

    Rock and roll baby!!! Fresh installed, from Everything image a i3 configured from scratch. Running so smooth!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  12. Avi Wollman

    The Design Suite Lab page has following message:

    “Although this spin failed to compose for the final release, this test compose contains fixes over the final content to allow for a successful compose and should meet most users’ needs.”

    What does that mean? Thank you!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  13. Joe

    I’m glad to see that Fedora is moving to Python 3, for good. This has been one of the most tedious transitions ever, and switching the python command from 2 to 3 will improve the terminal user experience for sure. (All programs should use python2/python3 in the shebang line by now, therefore switching the unversioned python command should only affect terminal users.) Python 2.7 will be EOL during Fedora 31 lifetime anyways.

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  14. luke

    Congratulations and kudos to everybody!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  15. Michel S.

    FYI the mirrors seem to be taking a while to sync this; http://mirrors.kernel.org/fedora/releases/31 is still 403-ing and http://mirror.facebook.net/fedora/linux/releases/ does not have 31 yet.

    Hope they catch up soon!

    October 29, 2019
    Reply

  16. Henry

    The Fedora 31 key is missing from https://getfedora.org/static/fedora.gpg. I retrieved it from a keyserver, but the signature date is different from the one on this page: https://getfedora.org/pt_BR/security/

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  17. Yuriy

    The new Fedora 31 is beautiful, runs fast and stable. I have been using Fedora Workstation with GNOME from beta for a couple of days already. A real pleasure to use!
    Congrats and Thanks to all the teams that made this Fedora possible!!!

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  18. Basri Azemi

    As a Linux user, my assessment is after using Ubuntu, CentOS, Kali, and Elementary OS that Fedora is by far the best. Not only in offering the newest on opensource software advancements but in user friendliness, and over all package availability. I truly love FEDORA!

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  19. Rajib Kumar Paul

    Congrats to Fedora Community!!
    Spreading the word about this release

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  20. KOUASSI GERARD

    hi everybody, i’m very happy to hear fedora 31 is released ! But i can’t download it via this link http://fedora.mirror.liquidtelecom.com/fedora/linux/releases/31/Workstation/x86_64/iso/Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-31-1.9.iso. it seems to be the default link since i live in cote d’ivoire (west africa).

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

  21. MIX

    My wait is end now, been trying lxqt beta

    October 30, 2019
    Reply

