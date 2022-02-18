Upgraded Fedora shirts

We’ve upgraded the Fedora shirt and sweatshirt collection we announced in March 2020.

A blue Fedora polo shirt. T-shirts ans sweatshirts are available too.

What’s new?

  • We do the embroidery with the new Fedora logo, but the old logo is still available as Fedora Classic.
  • A Fedora hoodie, and crewneck sweatshirt and a long-sleeve t-shirt. The last two are seasonal, only for February.
  • Faster shipping to the US, Canada and the UK. (We ship from Hungary, Europe.)

OK, but is it made with Linux?

A lot of questions come about as to how exactly do we make the embroidery. Do we use Windows for that? There is a short explanation on our website, but let’s give some more details.

You might have read here at Fedora Magazine that there is a good, fully free (as in freedom) solution to making embroidery designs with Inkscape and Inkstitch. This is the future for us too, and sooner or later we will make all of our embroidery with them. But — mainly because Inkstitch is quite new, and we have been embroidering Linux shirts for a decade — we are still using a manufacturer-independent, but “non-free” program, called Embird. We run it with Wine under Debian. This one is the only proprietary piece of software used here. And it must go, soon…

The Fedora embroidery design in Embird, under Linux.

The other software we use is quite standard for Linux: Inkscape, GIMP, ImageMagick, and of course all of the everyday tools you are using on your Fedora Linux desktop and server.

Check out the embroidered Fedora collection here! Don’t forget to use the FEDORA5 coupon code, for the $5 discount on every shirt and sweatshirt.

Fedora Project community

Gabor

  1. Michael Walsh

    The thought just struck me; Do you have any plans to sell Fedoras; i.e., Fedora hats that are uniquely related to Fedora and Red hat?
    As I look around I see lots of hats but none that I like except the Fedora style. One of the only ones that I would buy is the one worn by Jack Nicholson in Chinatown – now that was a very functional hat and I’m pretty sure it was a Fedora.
    Just a thought.

    February 18, 2022
    Reply

    • Darvond

      Fedoras are strictly verboten per the wishes of the Red Hat Group.
      There’s a whole policy about it.

      February 20, 2022
      Reply

  2. Jonatas

    Am I the only one who finds it baffling there isn’t a Fedora hat?

    February 18, 2022
    Reply

    • Grandpa Leslie

      or a RedHat fedora.
      Here in Montreal, I would love to have a Toque hat with Fedora on one side and RedHat on the other.

      I have a snow-blower and I have a Arians toque, which is great for protecting my ears from the winter cold.

      Toques are OK and less expensive than a full sized sweater or pullover or other.

      February 20, 2022
      Reply

  3. james

    When you have made the inkstitch version, will you release the source code so that we can embroider shirts ourselves?
    Or, do you sell just a sew on fedora logo, since I am far too poor to afford a new shirt or hoodie, and would prefer a more colorful material anyhoo.

    February 18, 2022
    Reply

  4. Sunjay

    Red Hat specifically instructed the Fedora project not to make hats. Hilarious.

    February 19, 2022
    Reply

  5. Phoenix

    I have 4 of the now classic sweatshirts with the zipper and I love them. They are really well-made. A quality-work I can recommend.

    Looking at the images on the store page again, I must say, however, that the new logo almost blends in with the grey backgrounds of the sweatshirts and hoodies and to a somewhat lesser extent with the blue t-shirts. This is enhanced by the logo being smaller to be more in line with the text placed behind rather than below it.

    For those variants, it may help to have some more contrast around the logo to make it more visible. Having the logo and text on different lines (as done with the classic ones) would also provide more independence to their respective sizes and likely have a visual impact as well.

    February 19, 2022
    Reply

  6. NotANumber

    Thanks in advance for considering my feedback: Can the logo also be printed onto a t-shirt for women please?
    Not to compare, but Arch does it: https://www.hellotux.com/arch
    Do I need to switch distribution to get representation? ;P I also love the zippered jacket that they do but that’s just a personal preference.

    February 20, 2022
    Reply

