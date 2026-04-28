Fedora Asahi Remix 44 is now available

Posted by and on April 28, 2026 2 Comments

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We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 44. This release brings Fedora Linux 44 to Apple Silicon Macs.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. This release incorporates all of the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 44.  Fedora Asahi Remix 44 also retires our vendored Mesa and virglrenderer packages. Users who have not already manually done so will be automatically transitioned to the upstream Mesa and virglrenderer packages provided by the upstream Fedora repositories.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6.6 as our flagship desktop experience, with all of the new and exciting features brought by Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 44Plasma Setup replaces the previous Calamares-based setup wizard, providing a Plasma-native experience for user account creation and system setup. Additionally, Plasma Login Manager is now the default greeter and session manager, replacing SDDM. This applies to new installs only; users upgrading from previous versions of Fedora Asahi Remix will not have their configuration changed.

A GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 50, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.

You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. Existing systems running Fedora Asahi Remix 42 or 43 can be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process. Upgrades via GNOME’s Software application are unfortunately not supported; either KDE’s Plasma Discover or DNF’s System Upgrade command must be used.

Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker, or reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.

Fedora Project community

Davide Cavalca

Neal Gompa

Neal Gompa is a contributor across a number of spaces in the Fedora Project, but is known primarily as the lead for Fedora KDE. Neal focuses primarily on the base Linux system components, such as package and software management, and desktop Linux. He believes in “upstream first,” which has led him all over the open source world. In addition to open source work as a consultant through Velocity Limitless, he is also a co-host on the Sudo Show podcast where he talks about "the business of Linux."

2 Comments

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  1. Peter Hird (UK)

    Back to where I started in Fedora43 but no harm done, got this report message in Discover

    Failed to update 0 packages
    Failed to download metadata (metalink: “https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=updates-released-f44&arch=aarch64”) for repository “updates”: Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: Curl error (6): Could not resolve hostname for https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=updates-released-f44&arch=aarch64 [Could not resolve host: mirrors.fedoraproject.org]

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

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Fedora Linux 44
Fedora Linux 44 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

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