The Fedora Linux 44 Release is Here!

Posted by on April 28, 2026 29 Comments

Madeline Peck © CC BY-SA 4.0

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I’m excited to announce that Fedora Linux 44 is here! Keep reading to discover highlights of Fedora Linux 44, or if you are ready, just jump right in and give Fedora Linux 44 a try!

Thanks to everyone who helped!

Thank you and congrats to everyone who has contributed to this release. And thanks to everyone who showed up for the virtual release party last Friday. We celebrated a little early this year, just after the go/no-go meeting made the release official. If you weren’t able to join us live, you can watch the recording and hear about some of the great work from the contributors involved.

Looking to upgrade?

If you have an existing system, Upgrading Fedora Linux to a New Release is easy. In most cases, it’s not very different from just rebooting for regular updates, except you’ll have a little more time to grab a coffee.

Ready to Fresh Install?

If this is your first time running Fedora Linux, or if you just want to start fresh with Fedora, download the install media for our flagship Editions (Workstation, KDE Plasma Desktop, Cloud, Server, CoreOS, IoT), or one of our Atomic Desktops (Silverblue, Kinoite, Cosmic, Budgie, Sway), or alternate desktop options (like Cinnamon, Xfce, Sway, or others).

What’s new?

As usual with Fedora Linux, there are just too many individual changes and improvements to go over in detail. You’ll want to take a look at the release notes for that.

Notable User Visible Changes

Anaconda

For those of you installing fresh Fedora Linux 44 Spins, you may notice a change in how Anaconda handles network devices. Anaconda now only creates network profiles for devices configured during installation (by boot options, kickstart, or interactively in UI) instead of providing default profiles for all devices. This change will simplify post-installation network configuration for users who need to customize after installation.

Workstation

Fedora Linux 44 Workstation ships with the latest GNOME release, GNOME 50. This comes with a long list of refinements to your desktop, including everything from accessibility to color management and remote desktop. Many of the applications that are installed by default on Fedora Workstation have also seen improvements, from Document Viewer to File Manager and Calendar. To learn more about these and other changes, you can read the GNOME 50 release notes.

KDE Plasma Desktop

KDE Plasma Desktop: If you are a KDE user, you should also notice a couple of very obvious changes. Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 44 is based on the latest Plasma 6.6, which includes the new Plasma Login Manager and Plasma Setup to provide a more cohesive and integrated experience from the moment the computer is powered on for the first time. The installation process has been simplified, enabling you to easily set up Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop for a computer for a friend or a loved one.
 

Plumbing Upgrades

Beyond the user-visible changes, there are some important plumbing changes user should be aware of.

OpenSSL Cert File Handling Improvements

The loading time of OpenSSL has been improved by making use of directory-hash support for ca-certificates. This improvement required changes to where some certificate bundles are stored on the filesystem. You can read the specific Change details for more information.

The MariaDB default version is now 11.8

MariaDB packages use a versioned package layout, which allows Fedora to deliver both, mariadb-10.11 and mariadb-11.8 for users.  The “distribution default” unversioned MariaDB packages now install the 11.8 versions in Fedora Linux 44. User doing upgrades to Fedora Linux 44 won’t notice the change in the default. For new users installing MariaDB for the first time, unless you specify the version, you’ll now get 11.8 by default.

Wine NTSYNC

The NTSYNC kernel module is enabled for select packages by package recommendation (notably Wine and Steam), which can improve compatibility and performance when running Windows applications (especially games).  When packages that recommend the wine-ntsync package are installed, the package recommendation ensures NTSYNC is configured automatically on subsequent boots, so that users don’t have to manually enable NTSYNC.

Fedora Cloud boot partition using Btrfs

The /boot partition has been replaced with a Btrfs subvolume for Fedora Cloud images that support it.  This results in better space utilization and smaller images.

If you hit a snag

If you run into a problem, visit our Ask Fedora user support forum. This forum includes a category where we collect common issues and solutions or work-arounds.

Just drop by and say “hello”

Drop by our “virtual watercooler” on Fedora Discussion and join a conversation, share something interesting, and introduce yourself. We’re always glad to see new people!

Fedora Project community New in Fedora

Jef Spaleta

29 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. KairikiFedora

    After waiting for so long, Fedora 44 has finally arrived.I support Fedora 44.

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  2. Cristiano

    Any news of the new Kernel 7? Is it included in the new version?

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  3. Scotty_Trees

    Kudos to all the devs and volunteers, we couldn’t enjoy this release without everyone’s help! Gnome 50 ftw! 😁️

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  4. Ariel

    Thank you for your work! <3
    Going to try it on my ThinkPad E14 work laptop!

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  5. Sommenbvlich

    Last time i tried Fedora was version 42 i think, and the installation program was VERY confusing and it took me like 20 mins to figure out what to do do with drives and partitions. There was no “erase all disk and install Fedora” type deal and be done with it in few seconds. Has the installation program and procedure changed by now?

    What about video codecs? The last time almost none of the video and streaming websites didn’t work such as Twitch. Then someone pointed to that RPMfusion nonsense to tinker with terminal commands and source activations or whatever to make a simple thing happen: play damn videos correctly in this day and age.

    Has this changed? All this multimedia related stuff should be there by default or via installation to check mark those for installation such as what Linux Mint and Ubuntu do.

    Thanks for any insight, because i would love to love Fedora but so far it has been just too non-OOTB.

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

    • Sergio

      Actually there was a “erase all disk and install fedora” option (the default). But the layout of the installer was confusing. Now it’s simpler.
      As for rpmfusion, it’s not nonsense. It’s the way it is. I think GNOME software (or KDE Discover) will offer to enable third-party repositories. Then you follow the rpmfusion.org instructions on multimedia support.
      Just know that by installing it on release day, network stuff may be slower.

      April 28, 2026
      Reply

    • Newtotown

      Here’s an insight: Gratitude to the Devs and Vols is always appreciated 🙂

      April 28, 2026
      Reply

    • Garrett

      Just use the flatpak version of the browser if it’s that/app if it’s that troublesome for you. They include codecs in the libraries.

      April 28, 2026
      Reply

  6. Michele

    Thank you for your great job! I’ll stick on 43 for a couple of weeks, but can’t wait to try it. On Fedora I’ve found my perfect development environment 🙂

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  7. Joseph

    Its here 🥳

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  8. Pasha

    Thank you for your incredible and consistent work; you guys are amazing and are driving the entire Linux community forward. Thank you for your efforts. Keep it up!

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  9. Nexomia

    Thank you, it was already updated yesterday from RC 1.7. Everything works great, I’m satisfied! Thank you, congratulations on the new release!

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  10. Newtotown

    Huge ‘Thank You’ to all the devs and volunteers!

    My ThinkPad T440 from ca. 2013-4 flies along with fedora43, really looking forward to the improvements in f44!

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  11. Isaac

    Thank you for keeping up the releases, it’s a tremendous work. Fedora linux is my default OS, I heavily depend on it.

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  12. Francisco Reyes

    Congratulations to the entire Fedora community for their great work on this new release. / Muchas felicidades a toda la comunidad de Fedora por su gran trabajo en una nuevo lanzamiento.

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

  13. Oleg

    After performing a major upgrade to Fedora 44 (via dnf-system-upgrade), I encountered a glitch where network interfaces were up, but applications couldn’t establish connections. It looked like a socket-level blockage, even though nftables showed no active drops.
    The issue was resolved after a service restart and a subsequent reboot (likely a race condition during D-Bus initialization or a temporary security context mismatch). Although I didn’t see direct AVC denied messages specifically for network sockets in the logs, I strongly recommend running a full relabel after the upgrade:
    sudo restorecon -Rv /

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

    • Cristiano

      I used the Update App and got no issues at all, anyway I’ve just run the command you suggested. Probably I just gonna need to clean up the repository list now, since i got some errors and some incompatibility with winehq.

      April 28, 2026
      Reply

  14. Phoenix

    The download page still offers Fedora 43 with 44 only as beta. Also back-tracing the download link (https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/) and attempting to navigate into the “44” directory gets me a 403. Sooo… something is not finalized, I take it?

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

    • Gregory Bartholomew

      It sounds like your browser has cached the old version of the page. Try pressing Ctrl+F5 while you have the page open.

      As for that download.fedoraproject.org URL, that will connect you with a mirror that is close to you. Different people might see different things depending on where they are. If your local mirror isn’t updated yet, you can use dl.fedoraproject.org instead.

      April 28, 2026
      Reply

      • Phoenix

        Thanks Gregory! Refreshing did not really help. I even cleared cookies and site data from Firefox, but it remains as is.

        However, your link to “dl.fedoraproject.org” is going somewhere. So, I can actually start downloading it. ^_^

        April 28, 2026
        Reply

        • Gregory Bartholomew

          It sounds like a web proxy somewhere has not updated with the new content. There isn’t just one web server that everyone in the world gets the fedoraproject.org pages from. There are multiple servers spread around the world and they are supposed to update at (roughly) the same time.

          April 28, 2026
          Reply

        • Gregory Bartholomew

          Yeah, the dl.fedoraproject.org site should always be up-to-date. However, it might be a bit slow, especially on release day. If it is too slow, you might try using the torrent downloads.

          April 28, 2026
          Reply

          • Phoenix

            Too slow is relative. My first steps on the Internet were with a 28.8k modem. This site is just fine. No complaints about potential slowness. Especially not on release day. 🙂

            Thanks again!

            April 28, 2026
            Reply

          • Adam Williamson

            Please don’t use dl.fp.o, use torrents or hit download.fp.o till you get a mirror that works. dl.fp.o does not have the bandwidth for everyone to use it, it’s why the mirror system exists.

            April 28, 2026
            Reply

  15. Oleg

    $ lsmod | grep ntsync
    nothing :)))
    $ find /lib/modules/$(uname -r) -name “ntsync
    /lib/modules/6.19.14-300.fc44.x86_64/kernel/drivers/misc/ntsync.ko.xz

    😀

    April 28, 2026
    Reply

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