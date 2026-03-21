The Fedora CoreOS and QA teams are gearing up for Fedora 44, and we need your help! We are organizing a Test Week running from March 23 to March 27, 2026.

This event is a nice opportunity for the community to test Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) based on Fedora 44 content before it officially reaches the testing and stable streams. By participating, you help us ensure a smooth and reliable experience for all users.

How does a Test Week work?

A Test Week is an event where anyone can help verify that the upcoming release works as expected. If you’ve been looking for a way to get started with Fedora contribution, this is the perfect entry point.

To participate, you simply need to:

Download the FCOS test images.

Follow the step-by-step test cases provided.

Report whether the tests passed or failed on your hardware or VM.

The Wiki Page is your primary source of information for this event. Once you have completed your tests, please log your results here! Your contribution, big or small, makes a huge difference. Let’s work together to make this release a great one. Happy testing!

Join the Live Sync Session

Want to chat with the team? We are hosting a virtual in-person session on Tuesday, March 24, from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM UTC. Drop in to ask questions and get help with testing!

Video Meeting: meet.google.com/ufp-bwsb-zwh