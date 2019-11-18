Fedora shirts and sweatshirts from HELLOTUX

Posted by on November 18, 2019 4 Comments

Recent Posts

Fedora pastebin and fpaste updates

Edit images on Fedora easily with GIMP

Understanding "disk space math"

Linux clothes specialist HELLOTUX from Europe recently signed an agreement with Red Hat to make embroidered Fedora t-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts. They have been making Debian, Ubuntu, openSUSE, and other Linux shirts for more than a decade and now the collection is extended to Fedora.

Embroidered Fedora polo shirt.

Instead of printing, they use programmable embroidery machines to make the Fedora embroidery. All of the design work is made exclusively with Linux; this is a matter of principle.

Some photos of the embroidering process for a Fedora sweatshirt:

You can get Fedora polos and t-shirts in blue or black and the sweatshirt in gray here.

Oh, “just one more thing,” as Columbo used to say: Now, HELLOTUX pays the shipping fee for the purchase of two or more items, worldwide, if you order within a week from now. Order on the HELLOTUX website.

Fedora Project community

Gabor Kum

4 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Ben Cotton

    I have the polo and the sweatshirt. They’re great!

    November 18, 2019
    Reply

  2. Marcio Torres

    Tudo bem que os materiais possam ser de qualidade, porém 78USD em 2 camisas polos , que no caso do Brasil sairia por algo em torno de R$ 318,00 é muito caro.

    November 18, 2019
    Reply

  3. John Duchek

    If only their polo shirts had pockets……..I just don’t wear anything else…..

    November 18, 2019
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Fedora 31 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 5,984 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: