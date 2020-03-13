Attention Fedora community members: Fedora is seeking submissions for supplemental wallpapers to be included with the Fedora 32 release. Whether you’re an active contributor, or have been looking for a easy way to get started contributing, submitting a wallpaper is a great way to help. Read on for more details.

Each release, the Fedora Design Team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper.

Dates and deadlines

The submission phase opened as of March 7, 2020 and ends March 21, 2020 at 23:59 UTC.

Important note: In some circumstances, submissions during the final hours may not get into the election, if there is insufficient time to do legal research. Please help by following the guidelines correctly, and submit only work under a correct license.

The voting phase will open the Monday following the close of submissions, March 23, 2020, and will be open until the end of the month on March 31, 2020 at 23:59 UTC.

How to contribute a wallpaper

Fedora uses the Nuancier application to manage the submissions and the voting process. To submit, you need a Fedora account. If you don’t have one, create one here in the Fedora Account System (FAS). To vote you must have a signed contributor agreement (also accessible in FAS) which only takes a few moments.

You can access Nuancier here along with detailed instructions for submissions.