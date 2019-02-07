Fedora logo redesign

Posted by on February 7, 2019

The current Fedora Logo has been used by Fedora and the Fedora Community since 2005. However, over the past few months, Máirín Duffy and the Fedora Design team, along with the wider Fedora community have been working on redesigning the Fedora logo.

Far from being just an arbitrary logo change, this process is being undertaken to solve a number of issues encountered with the current logo. Some of the issues with the current logo include the lack of a single colour variant, and, consequently the logo not working well on dark backgrounds. Other challenges with the current logo is confusion with other well-known brands, and the use of a proprietary font.

The new Fedora Logo design process

Last month, Máirín posted an amazing article about the history of the Fedora logo, a detailed analysis of the challenges with the current logo, and a proposal of two candidates. A wide ranging discussion with the Fedora community followed, including input from Matt Muñoz, the designer of the current Fedora logo. After the discussions, the following candidate was chosen for further iteration:

In a follow-up post this week, Máirín summarizes the discussions and critiques that took place around the initial proposal, and details the iterations that took place as a result.

After all the discussions and iterations, the following 3 candidates are where the team is currently at:

Join the discussion on the redesign over at Máirín’s blog, and be sure to read the initial post to get the full story on the process undertaken to get to this point.

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

2 Comments

  1. Martin

    Same same, but different, but still same.

    February 8, 2019
  2. Andrew Ward

    Impressive, I do like the new design, keeps those who think its Facebook from misidentifying us as well

    February 8, 2019
