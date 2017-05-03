Every release, the Fedora Design team creates a new default wallpaper for Fedora. In addition to the default wallpaper, the Fedora repositories also contain a set of extra Supplemental Wallpapers for each release. These older wallpapers are not installed by default, but are easily installed from the Fedora Repositories. If you have just set up a fresh install of Fedora, and want to expand your choices for your desktop wallpaper, the older Fedora wallpapers are a great choice.

This post lists out the older wallpapers available in the Fedora repositories, and how to install them on your current Fedora install. On Fedora Workstation, after you have installed your desired pack, they will show up in the Wallpapers tab in the Background chooser in the Settings.

Note: If you are using a desktop environment other than the default for Fedora Workstation (GNOME), there are also packages tailored to some of the more popular alternative desktops. In most of the examples below, simply change gnome in the dnf install line to kde or mate or xfce when installing the package.



Fedora 25 Wallpapers

Fedora 25 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 25 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 25 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 25 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 24 Wallpapers

Fedora 24 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 24 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f24-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 24 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 24 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f24-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 23 Wallpapers

Fedora 23 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 23 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f23-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 23 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 23 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f23-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 22 Wallpapers

Fedora 22 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 22 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f22-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 22 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 22 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f22-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 21 Wallpapers

Fedora 21 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 21 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f21-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 21 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 21 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install f21-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 20 Wallpapers

Fedora 20 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 20 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install heisenbug-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 20 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 20 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install heisenbug-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 19 Wallpapers

Fedora 19 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 19 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install schroedinger-cat-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 19 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 19 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install schroedinger-cat-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 18 Wallpapers

Fedora 18 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 18 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install spherical-cow-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 18 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 18 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install spherical-cow-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 17 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 17 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install beefy-miracle-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 16 Wallpapers

Fedora 16 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 16 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install verne-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 16 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 16 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install verne-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 15 Wallpapers

Fedora 15 Default Wallpaper

The default wallpaper for Fedora 15 was a remix of the default GNOME wallpaper at the time. To install the Fedora 15 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install lovelock-backgrounds-stripes-gnome

Fedora 15 Alternate Wallpaper

Fedora 15 also shipped with an alternate wallpaper, that was used by default on non-GNOME spins. To get this wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install lovelock-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 14 Wallpapers

Fedora 14 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 14 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install laughlin-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 14 Supplemental Wallpapers

To install the Fedora 14 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install laughlin-backgrounds-extras-gnome

Fedora 13 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 13 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install goddard-backgrounds-gnome

Fedora 12 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 12 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install constantine-backgrounds

Fedora 11 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 11 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install leonidas-backgrounds-lion

Fedora 10 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 10 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install solar-backgrounds

Fedora 9 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 9 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install desktop-backgrounds-waves

Fedora 8 Default Wallpaper

To install the Fedora 8 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:

sudo dnf install fedorainfinity-backgrounds