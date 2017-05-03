Every release, the Fedora Design team creates a new default wallpaper for Fedora. In addition to the default wallpaper, the Fedora repositories also contain a set of extra Supplemental Wallpapers for each release. These older wallpapers are not installed by default, but are easily installed from the Fedora Repositories. If you have just set up a fresh install of Fedora, and want to expand your choices for your desktop wallpaper, the older Fedora wallpapers are a great choice.
This post lists out the older wallpapers available in the Fedora repositories, and how to install them on your current Fedora install. On Fedora Workstation, after you have installed your desired pack, they will show up in the Wallpapers tab in the Background chooser in the Settings.
Note: If you are using a desktop environment other than the default for Fedora Workstation (GNOME), there are also packages tailored to some of the more popular alternative desktops. In most of the examples below, simply change
gnome in the dnf install line to
kde or
mate or
xfce when installing the package.
Fedora 25 Wallpapers
Fedora 25 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 25 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 25 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 25 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 24 Wallpapers
Fedora 24 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 24 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f24-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 24 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 24 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f24-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 23 Wallpapers
Fedora 23 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 23 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f23-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 23 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 23 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f23-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 22 Wallpapers
Fedora 22 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 22 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f22-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 22 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 22 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f22-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 21 Wallpapers
Fedora 21 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 21 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f21-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 21 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 21 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install f21-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 20 Wallpapers
Fedora 20 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 20 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install heisenbug-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 20 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 20 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install heisenbug-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 19 Wallpapers
Fedora 19 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 19 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install schroedinger-cat-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 19 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 19 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install schroedinger-cat-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 18 Wallpapers
Fedora 18 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 18 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install spherical-cow-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 18 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 18 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install spherical-cow-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 17 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 17 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install beefy-miracle-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 16 Wallpapers
Fedora 16 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 16 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install verne-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 16 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 16 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install verne-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 15 Wallpapers
Fedora 15 Default Wallpaper
The default wallpaper for Fedora 15 was a remix of the default GNOME wallpaper at the time. To install the Fedora 15 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install lovelock-backgrounds-stripes-gnome
Fedora 15 Alternate Wallpaper
Fedora 15 also shipped with an alternate wallpaper, that was used by default on non-GNOME spins. To get this wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install lovelock-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 14 Wallpapers
Fedora 14 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 14 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install laughlin-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 14 Supplemental Wallpapers
To install the Fedora 14 supplementary wallpapers, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install laughlin-backgrounds-extras-gnome
Fedora 13 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 13 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install goddard-backgrounds-gnome
Fedora 12 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 12 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install constantine-backgrounds
Fedora 11 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 11 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install leonidas-backgrounds-lion
Fedora 10 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 10 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install solar-backgrounds
Fedora 9 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 9 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install desktop-backgrounds-waves
Fedora 8 Default Wallpaper
To install the Fedora 8 default wallpaper, use the following command in the Terminal:
sudo dnf install fedorainfinity-backgrounds
May 3, 2017 at 17:21
that’s awesome, thank you.
May 3, 2017 at 18:59
Thank you for your post. I tried the Fedora 25 Extra command and it works perfectly. But then I tried the Fedora 11 default (the lion), the terminal said ‘Complete!’ but I couldn’t find the lion wallpaper in the Wallpaper gallery (right click on desktop -> change background). Any ideas why it doesn’t show up? Thank you!
[Removed lengthy output which showed packages installed correctly — Ed.]
May 3, 2017 at 20:48
@Joe: I believe the F11 backgrounds are old enough that they don’t provide the XML files that GNOME 3 uses (starting in F15). If you locate the background, you can use this command to set it through the terminal:
gsettings set org.gnome.desktop.background picture-uri 'file:///path/to/background.jpg'
I think you’ll still find the picture file somewhere in /usr/share/backgrounds, but if not, try running ‘rpm -ql’ against the background package to grab the filename.
May 3, 2017 at 20:49
Turns out the command that I originally listed just installed the lion wallpaper, without the lion! Sorry!
I have updated the post with the command that will give you the correct wallpaper, try:
and you should see the lion background!
May 3, 2017 at 19:12
thank you for this topic ( someone heard my cry) they are all beautiful!! this should make my wallpaper more interesting
May 3, 2017 at 19:24
Thanks for this article.
May 3, 2017 at 20:26
Beware of the additional background packages:
dnf install astronomy-backgrounds earth-and-moon-backgrounds gears-backgrounds neon-backgrounds xenlism-wildfire-backgrounds