You may have heard about Meltdown, an exploit that can be used against modern processors (CPUs) to maliciously gain access to sensitive data in memory. This vulnerability is serious, and can expose your secret data such as passwords. Here’s how to protect your Fedora system against the attack.
Guarding against Meltdown
New kernel packages contain fixes for Fedora 26 and 27 (kernel version 4.14.11), as well as Rawhide (kernel 4.15 release candidate). The maintainers have submitted updates to the stable repos. They should show up within a day or so for most users.
To update your Fedora system, use this command once you configure sudo. Type your password at the prompt, if necessary.
sudo dnf --refresh update kernel
Fedora provides worldwide mirrors at many download sites to better serve users. Some sites refresh their mirrors at different rates. If you don’t get an update right away, wait until later in the day.
If your system is on Rawhide, run sudo dnf update to get the update.
Then reboot your system to use the latest kernel.
A note on Spectre
Spectre is the common name for another serious vulnerability that exploits both processor and software design to maliciously expose secret data. Work is ongoing by upstream developers, vendors, and researchers to mitigate this vulnerability. The Fedora team will continue to monitor their progress and notify the public about updates as they become available.
January 4, 2018 at 01:53
Thank you very much for the information on these serious vulnerabilities.
January 4, 2018 at 02:30
4.14.11, not 4.11.14.
January 4, 2018 at 02:36
Typo was fixed, thanks.
January 4, 2018 at 03:01
Yes, thank you VERY much for this information.
Do typical preventive behaviors in browsing, email, etc. used to avoid malware also prevent infiltration by these vulnerabilities?
January 4, 2018 at 09:21
Is the performance-hiting kernel separation enabled for Intel only or for all the x86(/64) or for all the archs?
January 4, 2018 at 09:53
GDM3 doesn’t start for me when booting 4.14.11 on F27 with nouveau drivers and NVIDIA Corporation MCP89 [GeForce 320M] (rev a2)
(MacBook Pro mid 2010).
Plymouth just hangs there. works fine booting 4.14.8
January 4, 2018 at 10:04
it seems to stop on “Starting switch root”
January 4, 2018 at 21:33
It seems I have the same problem on a Ryzen system with F27 and nouveau drivers; It also hangs at ‘starting switch root’.
January 4, 2018 at 22:26
Please file a bug. The Magazine isn’t the right place to report failures on arbitrary hardware.
January 4, 2018 at 10:35
Does Fedora kernel build include the AMD patch to disable PTI since AMD CPUs are not vulnerable?
January 4, 2018 at 15:24
I did look at one 4.14.11 Linux this morning and AMD was exempt. I have yet to look at the Ferdora source code but it’s unlikely to be different. You can override with the pti=on kernel command line in case it becomes necessary to activate page table isolation on any AMD CPUs.
January 4, 2018 at 10:44
You forgot to mention the reboot. Otherwise the upgrade is useless because the new kernel does not get loaded.
January 4, 2018 at 13:43
I still have a F25 machine that I wont be able to update for a few weeks (yes I know this is bad). I assume there wont be an official fixed kernel for it. Has anyone tried installing the F26 kernel into F25?
January 4, 2018 at 13:51
This patch results in system slowing (~20% on my Xeon with 18×2 cores). Is any plan to prepare the next version of the patch but with no so strong slowing?
January 4, 2018 at 18:47
Why not suggest “sudo dnf –refresh –security update” instead of targeting the specific kernel package, at least for stable Fedora releases? Or if that’s too broad, the –cve option?
January 4, 2018 at 20:19
GDM3 doesn’t boot with NVIDIA Card [GeForce GTX 1050 Ti].
January 4, 2018 at 22:26
Please file a bug. The Magazine isn’t the right place to report failures on arbitrary hardware.