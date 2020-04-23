Play Stadia Games from Fedora

Do you enjoy playing games on your Fedora system? You might be interested to know that Stadia is available to play via a Google Chrome browser on your Fedora desktop. Additionally, Stadia is free for two months starting April 8th. Follow these simple steps to install the Google Chrome web browser in Fedora and enjoy the new world of cloud-based gaming on your Fedora Linux PC!

Go to https://www.google.com/chrome using any available web browser and click the big blue button labeled Download Chrome. Select the 64 bit .rpm (For Fedora/openSUSE) package format and then click Accept and Install. You should be presented with a prompt asking what you want to do with the file. Choose the Open with Software Install option if you see this prompt. Click Install in the Software Install application to install Google Chrome. You may be prompted for your password to authorize the installation.

If you don’t see the Open with Software Install option at step 3, choose to save the installer to your Downloads folder instead. Once you have the installer downloaded, enter the following command in a terminal using sudo:

$ sudo dnf install ~/Downloads/google-chrome-*.rpm

Once you have Google Chrome installed, use it to browse to https://stadia.google.com/ and follow the directions there to create your user profile and try out the games.

