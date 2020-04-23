Play Stadia Games from Fedora

Do you enjoy playing games on your Fedora system? You might be interested to know that Stadia is available to play via a Google Chrome browser on your Fedora desktop. Additionally, Stadia is free for two months starting April 8th. Follow these simple steps to install the Google Chrome web browser in Fedora and enjoy the new world of cloud-based gaming on your Fedora Linux PC!
- Go to https://www.google.com/chrome using any available web browser and click the big blue button labeled Download Chrome.
- Select the 64 bit .rpm (For Fedora/openSUSE) package format and then click Accept and Install.
- You should be presented with a prompt asking what you want to do with the file. Choose the Open with Software Install option if you see this prompt.
- Click Install in the Software Install application to install Google Chrome. You may be prompted for your password to authorize the installation.
If you don’t see the Open with Software Install option at step 3, choose to save the installer to your Downloads folder instead. Once you have the installer downloaded, enter the following command in a terminal using sudo:
$ sudo dnf install ~/Downloads/google-chrome-*.rpm
Once you have Google Chrome installed, use it to browse to https://stadia.google.com/ and follow the directions there to create your user profile and try out the games.
Artem
Not available for many countries unfortunately.
Squifi
Great News,
I have been using the Stadia App provided by Google for a few days now and it works amazingly if using the Gnome for Xorg option during login.
The hardware acceleration does not seem to work under wayland for the google chrome, meaning that you would have to dial down the resolution due to the processor doing all the processing of the stream information that is sent.
Great feature nontheless, have had fun playing Destiny and just bought the Division 2. Absolutely amazed how well it works.
Cheers for article, Greg.
All the best,
Squifi
xvitaly
Advertisement of third-party proprietary service and proprietary browser? No way!
Gregory Bartholomew
It’s an understandable response. I debated posting this article, but Google has done a lot to advance Linux. It is because of Google that there are several billion devices running the Linux kernel today. So I think we can cut them a little slack. Also, the price is right. I read somewhere that they plan to make Stadia free permanently at some point.
Kamil
We have Chromium in Fedora repositories. I expected the article to mention it and either recommend it instead of Chrome, or say that it doesn’t work there. But Chromium is not mentioned at all, which feels weird to me.
Gregory Bartholomew
Sorry about that. I read that Chromium doesn’t work and I didn’t even try it.
AsciiWolf
Why not use Chrome from the official Fedora third-party repositories?
Gregory Bartholomew
If you mean Chromium, Stadia doesn’t work with Chromium.
AsciiWolf
No, I meant Chrome. It is a part of the official third-party repositories set. See this article: https://fedoramagazine.org/third-party-repositories-fedora/
Travis Juntara
There are some further optimizations to be had for lower end computers.
For instance, on Linux stadia seems to prefer streaming to you over VP9 regardless (likely due to lack of video acceleration support). But if you use a hardware-accelerated video decode version of Chromium such as chromium-freeworld (rpmfusion), You can download the “Stadia+” Chrome extension, and force H264 video decoding, which should reduce CPU utilization (75% => 60% on my Intel Core i5-4310M) and smooth out stuttering and dropped frames, at the cost of some increased bandwidth.
I followed this guide here: https://www.allstadiagames.com/threads/fix-stadias-lag-and-stutter-on-fedora-linux-with-intel-graphics.8167/
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks Travis! I wish I could promote your helpful comment somehow to make it more visible.
Peter
How about editing the article. Using chromium-freeworld and the stadia extension seems to make a lot of sense.
Let’s give this a try quickly before Stadia is going to disappear again…
Gregory Bartholomew
It should probably just be a whole new article. Although I have access to “edit” my own article, the last time I tried that, my article unpublished and I discovered that I don’t have access to publish articles to the magazine. The magazine has a review board that likes to at least skim the content that gets published to make sure there are no copyright issues or anything.
Also, I’m not sure that chromium-freeworld is the right solution for everyone. If your computer is fast enough and your hardware is supported, you might get better results with the official/production version of their browser.
Google is constantly revising their official Chrome browser. Even if chromium-freeworld works better right now for a given hardware configuration, that situation could change quite quickly.
If someone wants to do a detailed how-to for the chromium-freeworld solution, go for it! The process for submitting article ideas and writing them up if they get approved is documented in detail here: https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora-magazine/workflow/
Maciej
This comment is much more useful than entire post that should be titled “How to install Google Chrome on Fedora”.