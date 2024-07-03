“We often get questions..”

Just like bug reports or support tickets, a user Q&A support forum is a gold mine for understanding users and contributors.

Newcomers get help from contributors to solve problems in user Q&A support forums like Ask Fedora. Some of the solutions work for many situations where users can apply the solutions without modifications. To our surprise, there are repeated questions for similar or related issues every week.

Content reuse and rewriting

This is where content reuse comes in. The idea is to select top posts in Ask Fedora and consolidate them for How-To and FAQ-style user documentation. Why? Content reuse and rewriting can help make maintenance and enhancement of articles easier than in forum posts. With this in mind, I gave a talk about “Documenting Top Answers in a User Support Forum” at DevConfCZ in June 2024.

Call for Participation: Reviewers and Writers

We are looking for anyone interested in this effort to join us.

To kick off this effort I analyzed forum posts by pulling a list of tags that relate to multimedia. Next I grouped them by top answers on multimedia.

How to debug sound problems

Audio input not recognized

Use of multiple Bluetooth device

PulseAudio and PipeWire troubleshooting

Docs team have contributor guides for submitting your draft to a Quick Docs repository. If you need help with the process, please stop by at the Matrix Docs room for more informal communication. Thank you!