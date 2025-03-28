Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

There are three test periods occurring in the coming days:

Monday March 31 through April 7 , is to test the KDE Desktop and Apps

, is to test the Wednesday April 2 through April 6 , is to test Upgrade Test Days

, is to test Saturday April 5 through April 7, is to test Virtualization

Come and test with us to make Fedora 42 even better. Read more below on how to do it.

KDE Plasma and Apps

The KDE SIG is working on final integration for Fedora 42. Some of the app versions were recently released and will soon arrive in Fedora Linux 42. As a result, the KDE SIG and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, March 31, 2025, through Monday, April 07, 2025. The wiki page contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate.

Upgrade test day

As we approach the Fedora Linux 41 release date, it’s time to test upgrades. This release has many changes, and it becomes essential that we test the graphical upgrade methods as well as the command-line methods.

This test period will run from Wednesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 6. It will test upgrading from a fully updated F40 or F41 to F42 for all architectures (x86_64, ARM, aarch64) and variants (WS, cloud, server, silverblue, IoT). See this wiki page for information and details. For this test period, we also want to test DNF5 Plugins before and after upgrade. Recently noted regressions resulted in a Blocker Bug. The DNF5 Plugin details are available here.

Virtualization test day

This test period will run from Saturday, April 5 through Monday, April 7 and will test all forms of virtualization possible in Fedora 42. The test period will focus on testing Fedora Linux, or your favorite distro, inside a bare metal implementation of Fedora Linux running Boxes, KVM, VirtualBox and whatever you have. The test cases outline the general features of installing the OS and working with it. These cases are available on the results page.

How do test days work?

A test period is an event where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. Test days are the perfect way to start contributing if you not in the past.

The only requirement to get started is the ability to download test materials (which include some large files) and then read and follow directions step by step.

Detailed information about all the test days are on the wiki page links provided above. If you are available on or around the days of the events, please do some testing and report your results