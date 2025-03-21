The Fedora 42 CoreOS Test Week focuses on testing FCOS based on Fedora 42. The FCOS next stream has been rebased on Fedora 42 content. This will be coming soon to testing and stable. To prepare for the content being promoted to other streams, the Fedora CoreOS and QA teams have organized test days from Monday, 24 March through Friday, 28 March. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test cases and materials you’ll need to participate. The FCOS and QA team will meet and communicate with the community asynchronously over multiple matrix/element channels. The announcement has other details covered!

How does a test day work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

To contribute, you only need to be able to do the following things:

Download test materials, which include some large files

Read and follow directions step by step

The wiki page for the test day has a lot of good information on what and how to test. After you’ve done some testing, you can log your results in the test day web application. If you’re available on or around the day of the event, please do some testing and report your results.

Happy testing, and we hope to see you on test day.