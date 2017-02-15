Supplemental wallpapers make each release of Fedora a joy to run. This article explains how to install and select them on your Fedora system.

Backgrounds for everyone

The Fedora team works hard to make each release beautiful. Of course, we start with the desktops created by upstream projects. Then the Fedora Design team also creates an elegant official wallpaper. Finally, contributors also submit more background wallpapers for users who like to change their desktop.

By the way, here is that collection for the recent (at this writing) Fedora 25 release. Are you an artist or photographer? Maybe you’d like to contribute to the Fedora 26 set. If so, you can read more here.

These wallpapers are free to use, modify, and redistribute. In fact, you can find all the tools you need in Fedora for this, such as GIMP, Inkscape, and Rawstudio.

Installing the supplemental wallpapers

The supplemental wallpapers in Fedora are easy to install. Use sudo and the dnf tool to install the correct package for your desktop environment. For Fedora 25 Workstation, run this command:

sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-gnome # for GNOME or Cinnamon

For other desktops, use one of these commands:

sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-kde # for KDE sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-mate # for Mate sudo dnf install f25-backgrounds-extras-xfce # for XFCE

Furthermore, you can select additional wallpapers from earlier releases. Each collection comes from Fedora contributors around the world.

Selecting a wallpaper

Next, use your desktop environment’s settings tool to change the background. On most desktops, you can right-click an empty desktop area with your mouse for this setting. For instance, on Fedora Workstation, right-click the desktop. Then choose Change Background….

Next, select either the Background or the Lock Screen to change one of the wallpapers.

Now you can choose any wallpapers to your liking, and make Fedora your own. Enjoy!