Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper. Submissions are now open for the Fedora 26 Supplemental Wallpapers, and will remain open until March 22, 2017

You always wanted to start contributing to Fedora but don’t know how? Contributing a supplemental wallpaper is one of the easiest way to start as a Fedora Contributor.

What exactly are the supplemental wallpapers?

Supplemental wallpapers are the non-default wallpapers provided with Fedora. Each release, the Fedora Design team works with the community on a set of 16 additional wallpapers. Users can install and use these to supplement the standard wallpaper.

Dates and deadlines

The submission phase opens January 30 2017 and ends March 22 at 23:59 UTC.

Important note, submissions during the last hours can in certain circumstances not get into the election, if there is no time to do the legal research.

The legal research is done by hand and very time consuming, so please help by following the guidelines correctly and submit only work that has the correct license.



The voting will open automatically 23 March 2017 and will be open until April 6 2017 at 23:59 UTC

How to contribute to this package

Fedora uses for the submission the application Nuancier for managing the submissions and the voting process.

For an submission you need an Fedora account. If you have none, you have to create one before here. For being allowed to vote, you must have membership in another group as cla_done or cla_fpca.

For inspiration you can look to former submissions and the previous winners. Here are some of the last election:

The number of submissions a contributor can make is limited. A participant can only upload two submissions to Nuancier. In case you submit multiple versions of the same image, the team will choose one version of it and accept it as one submission, and deny the other one.

Submissions which was submitted already before and was not selected get rejected. Starting with this election also creations which have not an essential height get rejected.

Denied submissions also count, so if you make two contributions and both are rejected, you cannot submit more. Use your best judgment for your submissions.

Badges

You can also earn badges for contributing. One badge is for an accepted submission. Another badge is if your submission is a chosen wallpaper. A third is awarded if you participate in the voting process. You have to claim this badge during the voting process, as it is not granted automatically.

Regulations for Submissions

Subject matter

Must not contain brand names or trademarks of any kind (including Fedora itself).

Must not contain material that is inappropriate, offensive, indecent, obscene, hateful, tortuous, defamatory, slanderous or libelous. No sexually explicit or provocative subject matter. No images of weapons or violent imagery. No alcohol, smoking, or drug use imagery.

Must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

Must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in the jurisdiction where the work is created

No religious, political, or nationalist imagery (including flags).

No images of hats, particularly fedoras. This is a matter of respect for our primary sponsor, Red Hat, Inc., and is not negotiable. Of course, passive appearance of hats, such as those upon heads in a crowd, are allowed.

No version numbers. End users might prefer to continue to use an older theme, or use the latest theme in their older version of Fedora. To enable that choice, do not use any version numbers within the Fedora artwork.

No text. Text should not be used in the background because the artwork is intended for a global audience and to be reused by derivative distributions.

Should not contain images of people (contemporary, historical, or fictional).

Should not contain images of pets or captive / mistreated animals.

Technical requirements

Submitted wallpapers must use a format that can be read by software available in Fedora Package Collection. Preferred image formats is PNG.

Originals for landscape formats must be a minimum of 1600 pixels wide and 1200 pixels high. The larger the better. Photographic submissions should be made at the highest resolution the camera is capable of.

Submitted wallpapers should be provided in a 16 x 9 aspect ratio if possible.

No watermarks, signatures, photographer or creator names, or messages may be included in any part of the work.

Other requirements

Submissions must not contain material that violates or infringes anothers rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement.

If your submissions include or derive from artwork created by other people, please make sure the license of the original work you incorporate is compatible with Fedora and that you are not violating any of the provisions of its license.

Make sure you provide attribution to artists that license their work with a CC Attribution clause.

Submission should have the consent and approval of the author or creator

Submissions are thereby licensed to the public for reuse under CC-BY-SA unless another accepted approved liberal open source license.

See a list of approved licenses for Fedora. Note that we can not accept NC (no commercial use) or ND (no derrivatives) submissions!