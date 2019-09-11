How to set up a TFTP server on Fedora

TFTP, or Trivial File Transfer Protocol, allows users to transfer files between systems using the UDP protocol. By default, it uses UDP port 69. The TFTP protocol is extensively used to support remote booting of diskless devices. So, setting up a TFTP server on your own local network can be an interesting way to do Fedora installations, or other diskless operations.
TFTP can only read and write files to or from a remote system. It doesn’t have the capability to list files or make any changes on the remote server. There are also no provisions for user authentication. Because of security implications and the lack of advanced features, TFTP is generally only used on a local area network (LAN).
TFTP server installation
The first thing you will need to do is install the TFTP client and server packages:
dnf install tftp-server tftp -y
This creates a tftp service and socket file for systemd under /usr/lib/systemd/system.
/usr/lib/systemd/system/tftp.service /usr/lib/systemd/system/tftp.socket
Next, copy and rename these files to /etc/systemd/system:
cp /usr/lib/systemd/system/tftp.service /etc/systemd/system/tftp-server.service cp /usr/lib/systemd/system/tftp.socket /etc/systemd/system/tftp-server.socket
Making local changes
You need to edit these files from the new location after you’ve copied and renamed them, to add some additional parameters. Here is what the tftp-server.service file initially looks like:
[Unit] Description=Tftp Server Requires=tftp.socket Documentation=man:in.tftpd [Service] ExecStart=/usr/sbin/in.tftpd -s /var/lib/tftpboot StandardInput=socket [Install] Also=tftp.socket
Make the following changes to the [Unit] section:
Requires=tftp-server.socket
Make the following changes to the ExecStart line:
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/in.tftpd -c -p -s /var/lib/tftpboot
Here are what the options mean:
- The -c option allows new files to be created.
- The -p option is used to have no additional permissions checks performed above the normal system-provided access controls.
- The -s option is recommended for security as well as compatibility with some boot ROMs which cannot be easily made to include a directory name in its request.
The default upload/download location for transferring the files is /var/lib/tftpboot.
Next, make the following changes to the [Install] section:
[Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Also=tftp-server.socket
Don’t forget to save your changes!
Here is the completed /etc/systemd/system/tftp-server.service file:
[Unit] Description=Tftp Server Requires=tftp-server.socket Documentation=man:in.tftpd [Service] ExecStart=/usr/sbin/in.tftpd -c -p -s /var/lib/tftpboot StandardInput=socket [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Also=tftp-server.socket
Starting the TFTP server
Reload the systemd daemon:
systemctl daemon-reload
Now start and enable the server:
systemctl enable --now tftp-server
To change the permissions of the TFTP server to allow upload and download functionality, use this command. Note TFTP is an inherently insecure protocol, so this may not be advised on a network you share with other people.
chmod 777 /var/lib/tftpboot
Configure your firewall to allow TFTP traffic:
firewall-cmd --add-service=tftp --perm firewall-cmd --reload
Client Configuration
Install the TFTP client:
yum install tftp -y
Run the tftp command to connect to the TFTP server. Here is an example that enables the verbose option:
[client@thinclient:~ ]$ tftp 192.168.1.164 tftp> verbose Verbose mode on. tftp> get server.logs getting from 192.168.1.164:server.logs to server.logs [netascii] Received 7 bytes in 0.0 seconds [inf bits/sec] tftp> quit [client@thinclient:~ ]$
Remember, TFTP does not have the ability to list file names. So you’ll need to know the file name before running the get command to download any files.
Photo by Laika Notebooks on Unsplash.
Edgar Hoch
What crazy description for tftp configuration do you release into the world? Why should anyone be allowed to upload any files to the server without any restrictions? What application is there that requires this and you can’t use a more secure method (with authentication and authorization)?
You don’t need this to boot devices over the network. The only thing you need to do, apart from installing the packages, is to enable the socket with “systemctl enable -now tftpd.socket” and place the files needed for booting over the network in /var/lib/tftpboot/ or a subdirectory in it, preferably as owner and group root and only writeable for root and readable for all.
You should NOT make /var/lib/tftpboot/ writeable for all. You should NOT use the -c option. You don’t need to make a copy of tftpd.server and tftpd.socket in /etc/systemd/system/; if you want to make local changes, create a directory /etc/systemd/system/tftpd.server.d/ and create a file in it with the extension “.conf”, where you just enter the change – see “man systemd.unit”. This could be used, for example, to make changes to the options when calling the service:
[Service]
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/in.tftpd -s /var/lib/tftpboot
Do NOT enter “WantedBy=multi-user.target”! You also don’t activate the tftpd.service, but tftpd.socket (see above). This has the advantage that the service only runs and occupies resources when it is needed (and after some time of inactivity (default 15 minutes) it stops itself).
Why should someone use the tftp client to download a file like server.logs (as in your example)? Somebody has to put the file there first.
TFTP is only needed for booting devices over the network, usually with PXE – to load a boot kernel, grub, or similar. Everything else the device should do via other services.
People should only use the tftp client to test the connection. Upload or download files to a server should only be done via secure services, e.g. ssh / scp / sftp / rsync via ssh or via network file systems.
Curt Warfield
Hi Edgar,
Thank-you for taking the time to bring up some valid concerns.
The intent of the article was not meant to try to ask anyone to embrace tftp or to even suggest it should be anyone’s first choice. I would not expect any enterprise environments to ever use this in production.
This article was written as more of a way to just show how to configure a legacy application such as this.
It was even noted in the article that it is not a secure method of uploading files:
“There are also no provisions for user authentication. Because of security implications and the lack of advanced features, TFTP is generally only used on a local area network (LAN). ”
“Note TFTP is an inherently insecure protocol, so this may not be advised on a network you share with other people.”
But I have come across occasions where I’ve been asked how to set this up even with my recommendation to use a more secure method.