Fedora Classroom sessions continue next week with a session on Fedora QA. The general schedule for sessions appears on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there. Here are details about this week’s session on Wednesday, December 22 at 16:00 UTC. That link allows you to convert the time to your timezone.

Topic: Fedora QA 102

As the Fedora QA wiki page explains, this project covers testing of the software that makes up Fedora. The team’s goal is to continually improve the quality of Fedora releases and updates. You can find more information on the activities of the QA team on their wiki page.

This is the second classroom in the Fedora QA series. If you missed the previous Fedora QA 101 session, you can find the classroom resources in the Classroom archive and the agenda on the magazine announcement post. This Classroom session covers the topics listed below:

Screen sharing and walk-through of release validation Screen sharing and walk-through of updates testing Testing cloud images with Amazon EC2 How to write test cases for packages Proposing and hosting your own test days

Instructors

Sumantro Mukherjee works at Red Hat and contributes to numerous open source projects in his free time. He also loves to contribute to Fedora QA and takes pleasure in helping new joiners contribute. Furthermore, Sumantro represents the Asia Pacific region in Fedora Ambassadors Steering Committee (FAmSCo). You can get in touch with him via his Fedora project e-mail or on IRC. Sumantro also goes by the nickname sumantrom on Freenode.

Geoffrey Marr, also known by his IRC name as coremodule, is a Red Hat employee and Fedora contributor with a background in Linux and cloud technologies. While working, he spends his time lurking the Fedora QA wiki and test pages. Away from work, he enjoys RaspberryPi projects, especially those focusing on software-defined radio.

Joining the session

This session takes place on Blue Jeans. The following information will help you join the session:

URL: https://bluejeans.com/8569015043

https://bluejeans.com/8569015043 Meeting ID (for Desktop App): 8569015043

We hope you attend, learn from, and enjoy this session. Also, If you have any feedback about the sessions, have ideas for a new one or want to host a session, feel free to comment on this post or edit the Classroom wiki page.