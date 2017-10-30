Fedora Classroom sessions continue next week with a session on Fedora QA. The general schedule for sessions appears on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there. Here are details about this week’s session on Tuesday, November 7th at 15:00 UTC. That link allows you to convert the time to your timezone.

Topic: Fedora QA 101

As the Fedora QA wiki page explains, this project covers testing of the software that makes up Fedora. The team’s goal is to continually improve the quality of Fedora releases and updates. You can find more information on the activities of the QA team on their wiki page.

This Classroom session covers the topics listed below:

Working with Fedora Installation of VMs Installation and configuration of Fedora Overview of the Fedora release cycle Account setup Finding and writing test cases Websites used for testing Version control and bug tracking Testing methodologies, strategies, and categories

There will also be a follow-up Fedora QA 102 session later covering automated testing and information about test days.

Instructor

Sumantro Mukherjee works at Red Hat and contributes to numerous open source projects in his free time. He also loves to contribute to Fedora QA and takes pleasure in helping new joiners contribute. Furthermore, Sumantro represents the Asia Pacific region in Fedora Ambassadors Steering Committee (FAmSCo)

You can get in touch with him via his Fedora project e-mail or on IRC. Sumantro also goes by the nickname sumantrom on Freenode.

Joining the session

This session takes place on BlueJeans. The following information will help you join the session:

URL: https://bluejeans.com/8569015043

We hope you attend, learn from, and enjoy this session!