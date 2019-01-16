Fedora Classroom sessions continue with an introductory session on Fedora Localization (L10N). The general schedule for sessions is available on the wiki, along with resources and recordings from previous sessions. Read on for more details about the upcoming L10N Classroom session next week.

Topic: Getting Started with L10N

The goal of the Fedora Localization Project (FLP) is to bring everything around Fedora (the Software, Documentation, Websites, and culture) closer to local communities (countries, languages and in general cultural groups). The session is aimed at beginners. Here is the agenda:

What is L10N?

Difference between Translation and Localization

Overview: How does L10N work?

Fedora structure and peculiarities related to L10N

Ways to join, help, and contribute

Further information with references and links

When and where

The session will be held on the Jitsi video-conferencing platform. Please use this URL to join the session: https://meet.jit.si/20190121-L10N

It will be held on Monday, 21st January 2019 at 1200 UTC. (Please click the link to see the time in your local time zone).

Instructor

Silvia Sánchez has been a Fedora community member for a number of years. She currently focuses her contributions on QA, translation, wiki editing, and the Ambassadors teams among others. She has a varied background, having studied systems, programming, design, and photography. She speaks, reads, and writes Spanish, English, and German and further, also reads Portuguese, French, and Italian. In her free time, Silvia enjoys forest walks, art, and writing fiction.