Fedora Classrooms: Silverblue and Badge Design

Fedora Classroom sessions continue with two introductory sessions, on using Fedora Silverblue (February 7), and creating Fedora badges designs (February 10). The general schedule for sessions is availble on the wiki, along with resources and recordings from previous sessions. Details on both these upcoming sessions follow.

Topic: Fedora Silverblue

Fedora Silverblue is a variant of Fedora Workstation that is composed and delivered using ostree technology. It uses some of the same RPMs found in Fedora Workstation but delivers them in a way that produces an “immutable host” for the end user. This provides atomic upgrades for end users and allows users to move to a fully containerized environment using traditional containers and flatpaks.

This session is aimed at users who want to learn more about Fedora Silverblue,

ostree, rpm-ostree, containers, and Flatpaks. It is expected that attendees have some basic Linux knowledge.

The following topics will be covered:

What’s an immutable host?

How is Fedora Silverblue different from Fedora Workstation?

What is ostree and rpm-ostree?

Upgrading, rollbacks, and rebasing your host.

Package layering with rpm-ostree.

Using containers and container tools (podman, buildah).

Using Flatpaks for GUI applications

When and where

The session will be hosted at Bluejeans. Please use this URL to join the session: https://bluejeans.com/8007961809

It will be held on Thursday, February 7 2019 at 16:00 UTC. (Please click the link to see the time in your time zone.)

Instructor

Micah Abbott is a Principal Quality Engineer working for Red Hat. He remembers his first introduction to Linux was during university when someone showed him Red Hat Linux running on a DEC Alpha Workstation. He’s dabbled with various distributions in the following years, but has always had a soft spot for Fedora. Micah has recently been contributing towards the development of Fedora/Red Hat CoreOS and before that Project Atomic. He enjoys engaging with the community to help solve problems that users are facing and has most recently been spending a lot of time involved with the Fedora Silverblue community.

Topic: Creating Fedora Badges Designs

Fedora Badges is a gamification system created around the hard work of the Fedora community on the various aspects of the Fedora Project. The Badges project helps to drive and motivate Fedora contributors to participate in all different parts of Fedora development, quality, content, events, and stay active in community initiatives. This classroom will explain the process of creating a design for a Fedora Badge.

Here is the agenda for the classroom session:

What makes a Fedora Badge?

Overview of resources, website, and tickets.

Step by step tutorial to design a badge.

Resources needed:

Inkscape.

Comfortaa typeface.

Fedora badges resources (colour palettes, graphics, templates).

On Fedora, inkscape and comfortaa can be installed using dnf:

sudo dnf install inkscape aajohan-comfortaa-fonts

When and where

The session will be held on the Jitsi video-conferencing platform. Please use this URL to join the session: https://meet.jit.si/20190210-badges-101

It will be held on Sunday, 10th February, 2019 at 1800 UTC. (Please click the link to see the time in your time zone.)

Instructor

Marie Nordin is a graphic designer and fine artist, with a day job as a Assistant Purchasing Manager in Rochester, NY. Marie began working on the Fedora Badges project and the Fedora Design Team in 2013 through an internship with the Outreachy program. She has maintained the design side of the Fedora Badges project for four years, as well as running workshops and teaching others how to contribute designs to Badges.