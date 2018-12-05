Fedora Classroom: Containers 101 with Podman

Fedora Classroom sessions continue next week with a session on containers with Podman. The general schedule for sessions appears on the wiki. You can also find resources and recordings from previous sessions there. Here are details about this week’s session on Thursday, December 13 at 1600 UTC. That link allows you to convert the time to your timezone.

Topic: Containers 101 with Podman

Containers are becoming the de facto standard for building and distributing applications. Fedora as a modern operating system already supports container use by default. As with every new technology, there are different applications and services available for adopting it. This classroom will explain the basics of containers technology and its implementation in Fedora 29 using new open source tools like podman and buildah.

Here’s the agenda for the Classroom session:

Containers 101 with Podman

What are Linux containers? Deep dive into container architecture Container runtimes Build and run containers Introduction to container networks, logs, security and persistent storage

Instructor

Joining the session

This session takes place on BlueJeans. The following information will help you join the session:

URL: https://bluejeans.com/635237130

Meeting ID (for Desktop App): 635237130

We hope you attend, learn from, and enjoy this session. If you have any feedback about the sessions, have ideas for a new one, or want to host a session, feel free to comment on this post or edit the Classroom wiki page.