Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is now available

Posted by , and on December 17, 2024 2 Comments

Image from AsahiLinux.org

We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41. This release brings the newly released Fedora Linux 41 to Apple Silicon Macs.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. It was unveiled at Flock 2023 and first released later in December with Fedora Asahi Remix 39.

In addition to all the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 41, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 provides x86/x86-64 emulation integration including support for AAA games to Apple Silicon. The game support is based on the new conformant Vulkan 1.4 driver. It also continues to provide extensive device support, including high quality audio out of the box.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6.2 as our flagship desktop experience. It also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 47, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.

You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. Existing systems, running Fedora Asahi Remix 39 or 40, can be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process. Upgrades via Fedora Workstation’s Software application are unfortunately not supported and DNF’s System Upgrade plugin has to be used.

Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker, or reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.

  1. Jason Evangelho

    I just installed it for the first time on my 2020 MacBook Pro and it was surprisingly easy, with simple instructions throughout. Thanks a bunch for all the awesome work, Fedora and Asahi teams!

    December 17, 2024
  2. António Sousa

    Thank you very much for this wonderful work!
    The upgrade from version 40 to 41 went without the slightest problem.

    December 17, 2024
