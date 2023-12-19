Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39

Back in August, we announced that Fedora Linux would soon be available on Apple Silicon Macs. We unveiled the Fedora Asahi Remix at Flock. This is a distribution developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project.

Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available! Based on Fedora Linux 39, the Remix provides a polished experience on Apple Silicon Macs with extensive platform and device support. All MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Studio and iMac systems with M1 and M2 chips are supported. See the feature matrix on the Asahi Linux website for specifics about individual systems.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma as our flagship desktop experience, which also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Both KDE and GNOME use Wayland out of the box, leveraging XWayland to support legacy X11 apps.

Fedora Asahi also ships with non-conformant OpenGL 3.3 support including GPU-accelerated geometry shaders and transform feedback, as well as the world’s first and only certified conformant OpenGL ES 3.1 implementation for Apple Silicon. High-quality audio is fully supported out of the box, thanks to our novel integrated DSP solution. This provides balanced sound with full loudness and dynamic range, without compromising battery life.

Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.

You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. We also have an issue tracker for known bugs, a Discourse forum for user support and a Matrix room.

Fedora Asahi Remix is the result of a multi-year collaboration and we hope you will enjoy running it on your systems. We look forward to extending support to more devices and features in the future and continuing to provide the best Linux experience for Apple Silicon Macs.