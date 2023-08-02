Coming soon: Fedora for Apple Silicon Macs!

Today at Flock, we announced that Fedora Linux will soon be available on Apple Silicon Macs. Developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project, the Fedora Asahi Remix will provide a polished experience for Workstation and Server usecases on Apple Silicon systems. The Asahi Linux project has also announced that the new Asahi Linux flagship distribution will be Fedora Asahi Remix.

We are using a Remix as opposed to delivering this support in Fedora Linux proper because this ecosystem is still very fast moving and we believe a Remix will offer the best user experience for the time being. Also, the Remix will allow us to integrate hardware support as it becomes available. Nonetheless, as much of this work as possible is being conducted upstream, with several key components being developed, maintained and packaged in Fedora Linux upstream. Ultimately, we expect Apple Silicon support to be integrated in Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server in a future release, and are working towards this goal. This approach is in line with the overarching goal of the Asahi project itself to integrate support for these systems in the relevant upstream projects.

The first official release of Fedora Asahi Remix is slated to be available by the end of August 2023. Development builds are already available for testing at https://fedora-asahi-remix.org/, though they should be considered unsupported and likely to break until the official release.