Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available

We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 40. This release brings the newly released Fedora Linux 40 to Apple Silicon Macs.
Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. It was unveiled at Flock 2023 and first released later in December with Fedora Asahi Remix 39.
In addition to all the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 40, Fedora Asahi Remix brings conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon. It also continues to provide extensive device support, including high quality audio out of the box.
Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6 as our flagship desktop experience. It also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 46, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.
You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. Existing systems, running Fedora Asahi Remix 39, can be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process.
Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker, or reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.
david
maybe it’s a recurrent question but how we can make it possible for fedora to be installed easily on every tablet/smartphone? electronics stays electronics, and there is always a way to hack or find a good solution for that. we need only a good team to work on it.
Liam Proven
You can’t, readily.
All x86 computers share a similar design with similar firmware etc. That’s why they are called “PC compatibles”.
Arm computers don’t. Every one is different and there is no standard firmware etc. Linux must be ported to each one, individually. The Asahi project is doing it to Apple Mac-family Arm machines but it won’t work on anything else, not even on iPads.
If you want a Linux for a small, select number of old phones, look at postmarketOS, but it’s very limited — because they have to adapt it for every single device they support.
If you want a distro for Arm single-board computers, look at Armbian. Again, restricted devices, for the same reasons.
Michael
It’s just not possible, sorry. ARM simply licenses the instruction set and core implementation IP to vendors who make the actual hardware. There’s absolutely no standardization with regards to how the processor and the rest of the computer are put together, and GPUs are always proprietary. There’s no standardized boot environment, like we have on PCs with UEFI. Some devices can boot off USB, some can boot off of SD card, others can’t. Each vendor ARM implementation requires its own kernel fork and binary blobs. The Raspberry Pi 3 uses the GPU to bootstrap the kernel! It’s wild. Not sure about the 4 or 5.
Sadly RISC V is no better than ARM in this regard. RISC V is essentially the same deal as ARM, except that RISC V has no license fees to use the IP. The chips created by vendors are all proprietary.
Eric Curtin
Great read guys!
Pavel
I’ve been running Asahi for months. It’s great to have a Linux system running on a modern Mac. I don’t have to change my habits and use the command ( ⌘ ) key on Mac, I can use the same keys as on x86-64 Linux systems. I also need to run Linux VMs on that machine. Asahi helps me avoid the need to run a VM inside another VM. Almost all hardware that matters for me is working well. Sometimes I need to use a USB hub for devices that won’t work directly. Also, sometimes the laptop doesn’t turn off completely and keeps consuming power when closed. I hope all those rough edges would be fixed soon. Thank you for making a new release so quickly!
Kyle Johnson
Pretty nice! I would like to try it out sometime but I don’t have a mac right now. I love the things the asahi team is doing! fedora is great as well!
WAnderson
I have happily been a KDE desktop user for more than twenty years, on several Linux distributions of choice bur primarily on openSUSE professionally.
While appreciating the simplicity of Gnome, XFCE and other desktops, it was quite clear early on that the unifying developmt model of QT, substantially greater flexibility and thus power of KDE made it an automatic choice for my varied productivity and technical use.