Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available

We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 40. This release brings the newly released Fedora Linux 40 to Apple Silicon Macs.

Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. It was unveiled at Flock 2023 and first released later in December with Fedora Asahi Remix 39.

In addition to all the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 40, Fedora Asahi Remix brings conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon. It also continues to provide extensive device support, including high quality audio out of the box.

Fedora Asahi Remix offers KDE Plasma 6 as our flagship desktop experience. It also features a custom Calamares-based initial setup wizard. A GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 46, with both desktop variants matching what Fedora Linux offers. Fedora Asahi Remix also provides a Fedora Server variant for server workloads and other types of headless deployments. Finally, we offer a Minimal image for users that wish to build their own experience from the ground up.

You can install Fedora Asahi Remix today by following our installation guide. Existing systems, running Fedora Asahi Remix 39, can be updated following the usual Fedora upgrade process.

Please report any Remix-specific issues in our tracker, or reach out in our Discourse forum or our Matrix room for user support.