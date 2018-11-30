Fedora 27 End of Life

With the recent release of Fedora 29, Fedora 27 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status on November 30, 2018. This impacts any systems still on Fedora 27. If you’re not sure what that means to you, read more below.

At this point, packages in the Fedora 27 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, the community adds no new packages to the Fedora 27 collection starting at End of Life. Essentially, the Fedora 27 release will not change again, meaning users no longer receive the normal benefits of this leading-edge operating system.

There’s an easy, free way to keep those benefits. If you’re still running an End of Life version such as Fedora 27, now is the perfect time to upgrade to Fedora 28 or to Fedora 29. Upgrading gives you access to all the community-provided software in Fedora.

Looking back at Fedora 27

Fedora 27 was released on November 14, 2017. As part of their commitment to users, Fedora community members released about 9,500 updates.

This release featured, among many other improvements and upgrades:

GNOME 3.26

LibreOffice 5.4

Simpler container storage setup in the Fedora Atomic Host

The new Modular Server, where you could choose from different versions of software stacks

Of course, the Project also offered numerous alternative spins of Fedora, and support for multiple architectures.

About the Fedora release cycle

The Fedora Project offers updates for a Fedora release until a month after the second subsequent version releases. For example, updates for Fedora 28 continue until one month after the release of Fedora 30. Fedora 29 continues to be supported up until one month after the release of Fedora 31.

The Fedora Project wiki contains more detailed information about the entire Fedora Release Life Cycle. The lifecycle includes milestones from development to release, and the post-release support period.