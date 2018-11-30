Fedora 27 End of Life

With the recent release of Fedora 29, Fedora 27 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status on November 30, 2018. This impacts any systems still on Fedora 27. If you’re not sure what that means to you, read more below.
At this point, packages in the Fedora 27 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, the community adds no new packages to the Fedora 27 collection starting at End of Life. Essentially, the Fedora 27 release will not change again, meaning users no longer receive the normal benefits of this leading-edge operating system.
There’s an easy, free way to keep those benefits. If you’re still running an End of Life version such as Fedora 27, now is the perfect time to upgrade to Fedora 28 or to Fedora 29. Upgrading gives you access to all the community-provided software in Fedora.
Looking back at Fedora 27
Fedora 27 was released on November 14, 2017. As part of their commitment to users, Fedora community members released about 9,500 updates.
This release featured, among many other improvements and upgrades:
- GNOME 3.26
- LibreOffice 5.4
- Simpler container storage setup in the Fedora Atomic Host
- The new Modular Server, where you could choose from different versions of software stacks
Of course, the Project also offered numerous alternative spins of Fedora, and support for multiple architectures.
About the Fedora release cycle
The Fedora Project offers updates for a Fedora release until a month after the second subsequent version releases. For example, updates for Fedora 28 continue until one month after the release of Fedora 30. Fedora 29 continues to be supported up until one month after the release of Fedora 31.
The Fedora Project wiki contains more detailed information about the entire Fedora Release Life Cycle. The lifecycle includes milestones from development to release, and the post-release support period.
Alexandre Guimarães gomes
Fedora should last at least 2 year, i mean the gap between new versions
svsv sarma
I Installed Fws 28 and upgraded to Fws 29 recently. I hope that if I keep upgrading to newer releases I will never reach the EOL! Should the basic install Fws 28 matter? Or should I install the newer version afresh at the EOL?
Paul W. Frields
@svsv: If you follow the upgrade procedure, it won’t matter if you did a basic install originally. All your content should be upgraded appropriately. And yes, upgrading regularly does exactly what you said. 🙂
Adam
Correct the “recent release of Fedora 29” to redirect to the Fedora 29 release announcement instead of the 27 release announcement.
Clément Verna
Thanks, updated
John
I upgrade about every 2 or 3 years, I have F24 and F27 running with Flatpak that gives me updated software. Problems is programs lag behind the OS developement. F24 is the fastest but F27 offers cascade windows and Wayland working first for me. Will try 29 or 30 when more updates to software are made. Fedora should include dark, medium, and light themes, Fedora choice of background are alot better too.
Gnome 3 is now feature rich runs Wayland well and now 29 and soon 30 have improved memory handling. Wow, amazed how you guys put new technology into opensource and make it work.