Fedora 29 was just officially released. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to the latest version of Fedora. Fedora Workstation has a graphical upgrade method. Alternatively, Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 28 to Fedora 29.
Upgrading Fedora 28 Workstation to Fedora 29
Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.
Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a window like this:
If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload tool at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.
Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.
Using the command line
If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 28 to Fedora 29. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 29 simple and easy.
1. Update software and back up your system
Before you do anything, you will want to make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 28 before beginning the upgrade process. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.
2. Install the DNF plugin
Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
3. Start the update with DNF
Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=29
This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the ‐‐allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.
4. Reboot and upgrade
Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 28; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.
Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 29 system.
Resolving upgrade problems
On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade wiki page for more information on troubleshooting in the event of a problem.
If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.
Sumit Bhardwaj
Releasever parameter is specified wrong, it should be 29.
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=28
Instead it should be
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=29
Clément Verna
Thanks updated
Emir Morataon
Do you have repository rpm-fusion or something else? Uninstall them and in step 3 add ‐‐allowerasing at last command line
bo0od
Before you continue ensure that your system is fully upgraded by running "dnf --refresh upgrade". Do you want to continue [y/N]: y
Fedora 29 - x86_64 - Updates 110 B/s | 257 B 00:02
Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:00 ago on Wed 31 Oct 2018 08:08:14 AM UTC.
Error:
Problem 1: package rpmfusion-free-release-28-1.noarch requires system-release(28), but none of the providers can be installed
- fedora-release-28-3.noarch does not belong to a distupgrade repository
- problem with installed package rpmfusion-free-release-28-1.noarch
Problem 2: package fedora-release-28-3.noarch requires fedora-repos(28) >= 1, but none of the providers can be installed
- package rpmfusion-nonfree-release-28-1.noarch requires system-release(28), but none of the providers can be installed
- fedora-repos-28-5.noarch does not belong to a distupgrade repository
- problem with installed package rpmfusion-nonfree-release-28-1.noarch
[user@fedora-28 ~]$
Any idea how to solve it out?
Paul W. Frields
@bo0od: The most likely reason is you’ve removed or disabled the yum repository configurations for the rpmfusion repositories. Thus the updated -release packages can’t be found for the upgrade. Either enable or re-install them first.
sigg3
Fedora must have the least painful upgrade experience I know of since the introduction of dnf. Thanks guys!
Oleg
Updated with one small problem, but better than 27 to 28.
Problem: problem with installed package chromium-libs-media-freeworld-69.0.3497.100-1.fc28.x86_64
This library cannot be installed in a new version btw.
– nothing provides chromium-libs(x86-64) = 69.0.3497.100-1.fc29 needed by chromium-libs-media-freeworld-69.0.3497.100-1.fc29.x86_64
Paul W. Frields
@Oleg: This sounds like, as with another commenter, you previously disabled or removed the repo configuration from which you installed chromium-libs-media-freeworld. Restore or re-enable that repo and then try again.
ths
I have some 5-ish machines and I want to avoid multiple downloads.
How can I update and get away with only one download?
Thanks.
Paul W. Frields
@ths: You might want to consider setting up a caching web proxy on one machine and then using the other machines to route through it. This is not a tech help forum so you’ll need to seek out how to do that. But it will work and, if set properly, allow you to avoid downloading most things multiple times.
chris
Why you don’t have a nice theme installed ?
Why you don’t have rpm fusion repos enabled by default ?
Why you don’t have a utility to install graphics drivers ?
How you want to attract new users to linux with open source obsession ?
We all know that there is not a single one linux user that uses its computer for something more productive than browsing the web ,that will not install proprietary software .
Also package refresh is slow ! i live in greece and takes much time to refresh the packages . I use also dnf dragora and takes a lifetime to refresh the packages !
Fix that !
Paul W. Frields
@chris: In order: