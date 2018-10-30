[This message comes directly from the desk of the Fedora Project Leader. — Ed.]
In just one week, it will be fifteen years since we announced the release of Fedora Core 1. Now, we’re announcing the release of Fedora 29 — now not just “core”, but Workstation, Server, Atomic Host, a whole collection of desktop Spins and special-purpose Labs, images for Cloud and ARM devices, versions for Power and S390, and more.
We were tempted to wait a week to make the dates line up perfectly. But why make everyone wait? This is, yet again, the best Fedora operating system release ever. So go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running a Fedora release, follow the easy upgrade instructions.
This release is particularly exciting because it’s the first to include the Fedora Modularity feature across all our different variants. Modularity lets us ship different versions of packages on the same Fedora base. This means you no longer need to make your whole OS upgrade decisions based on individual package versions. For example, you can choose Node.js version 8 or version 10, on either Fedora 28 or Fedora 29. Or you can choose between a version of Kubernetes which matches OpenShift Origin, and a module stream which follows the upstream.
Other big changes include GNOME 3.30 on the desktop, ZRAM for our ARM images, and a Vagrant image for Fedora Scientific. As always, we’ve integrated a huge number of updated packages as software in the wider open source and free software world continues to grow. Thanks to everyone in the amazing Fedora community for all of your hard work on this release!
Of course, we’re not sitting still, either. Although “Fedora Core” is gone, over the next six months Fedora CoreOS will replace Atomic Host as our container-focused Edition, and we expect to officially add our Internet of Things Edition for Fedora 30. And, keep an eye on Fedora Silverblue. It uses the same technologies we’re using for CoreOS and IoT to make a consistent, container focused desktop environment.
If you’re already a Fedora user, update your systems and get moving forward. And if you’re not, this is the perfect time to get on board. Download an installer, device image, or launch Fedora Atomic Host in the cloud from https://getfedora.org/ now!
Andrea Favero
Great! Thanks for all the work you do guys!
Kuba
Thank you for great news and sharing it sooner! 😀
Gerardo
Great release so far, I’ve been testing it since the beta went out.
Just one issue when used
the following error came up:
Running transaction
Preparing : 1/1
Running scriptlet: rtkit-0.11-19.fc29.x86_64 1/1
Erase: rtkit-0.11-19.fc29.x86_64
/var/tmp/rpm-tmp.9JbSFj: line 1: fg: no job control
error: %preun(rtkit-0.11-19.fc29.x86_64) scriptlet failed, exit status 1
Error in PREUN scriptlet in rpm package rtkit
Verifying : rtkit-0.11-19.fc29.x86_64 1/1
Failed:
rtkit-0.11-19.fc29.x86_64
It was fixed following this guide
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Common_F29_bugs#rtkit-update
Just in case someone face the same issue.
Thomas
Do you also had a downgrade of dbus? Was a little weired. 🙂
Gerardo
@Thomas,
indeed was weird, this is a fresh install so I wasn’t expecting this. Thankfully it wasn’t that hard to solve (thanks to the documentation) and it wasn’t disruptive at all.
Felix Pojtinger
Aaaand Fedora stays the best distro out there. Awesome release!
Magic
The upgrade instructions lead to a page about upgrading from 27 to 28.
Paul W. Frields
@Magic: Those instructions still work for 28 -> 29. Be bold!
anon
which linux kernel version it works on?
drakkai
What will be the differences between Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Silverblue?
Magic
The upgrade instructions linked are for upgrading from Fedora 27 to 28.
Viral Gohel
I have been waiting for this release, specially for Gnome 3.30. Thank you guys for this wonderful release, and all the work you do!
Roberto
Please, please tell me security lab also will be released, right now don’t find in (October 30 10:30 AM):
https://labs.fedoraproject.org/
Kali is ugly and parrot also.
nabooengineer
If you follow the F27 to F28 Upgrade instructions from:
https://fedoramagazine.org/upgrading-fedora-27-fedora-28/
warning: /var/lib/dnf/system-upgrade/fedora-8c9e363c32277c01/packages/linux-firmware-20180913-87.git44d4fca9.fc29.noarch.rpm: Header V3 RSA/SHA256 Signature, key ID 429476b4: NOKEY
Importing GPG key 0x429476B4:
Userid : “Fedora 29 (29) fedora-29@fedoraproject.org”
Fingerprint: 5A03 B4DD 8254 ECA0 2FDA 1637 A20A A56B 4294 76B4
From : /etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-fedora-29-x86_64
Bug 1644379 has been filed against this issue.
Richard
Thank you for all your hard work.
Knowing that this may be the last decent Fedora release before your new boss IBM starts mucking up the works really saddens me.
Any chance that the Fedora group can break away from Red Hat before this catastrophe happens? Same goes for the CentOS guys.
Paul W. Frields
@Richard: Sorry you’ve been the victim of FUD. Nothing is changing for Fedora, other than that we are continuing to change and thrive. We’ll see you at Fedora 30 and beyond. 😉
Jake
Love u guys 4 such an awesome distro.
Been using Fedora since 4 years ago and it’s still my number one.
A Spanish speaker
Great release, I’ll download and install now
zygzak
The following error occurred while installing. This is a fatal error and installation will be aborted.
DNF error: Error in POSTIN scriptlet in rpm package tex-fonts-hebrew
Fatal error?
Paul W. Frields
@zygzak: Sorry you hit this problem. I suggest reporting it as a bug against that package in F29. Also, in the meantime you should be able to remove that package, then try the upgrade again.
Matteo
Thank you very much for all your efforts Fedora guys! You are the best!
Christian
Looks great!
I need to use Windows at the moment, though. Would be awesome if we could get Fedora from Microsoft Store to use on WSL..😊
ojn
Awesome news and awesome release announcement – short and to the point! Congrats to everyone who worked so hard to bring these changes to fruition.
I’m glad to be a part of Fedora community.