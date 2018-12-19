Fedora isn’t just a hugely popular desktop Linux OS. Like most Linux systems it features a powerful command line interface. That lets interested users tinker under the hood to an astounding level. Over the course of the year the Magazine has shown lots of fascinating ways to get into the command line.

As part of our Best of 2018 series, we look back at some of the most popular posts on Fedora Magazine that focus on the command line.

4 cool apps for your terminal

In July, Alexander took a look at command line applications that are, well — cool! The command line is often reserved for more technical work. But this exciting post shows you can still have plenty of fun in a text-based world.

4 tips for better tmux sessions

Are you using or interested in learning more about tmux? The terminal multiplexer is incredibly powerful, allowing for multiple windows and panes within one terminal window. In this article, Paul takes you through some great tips to boost your experience with tmux, and make it work even better.

Set up zsh on your Fedora system

In a reminder that a Linux system is infinitely customizable, Eduard took us through switching to the zsh shell with this post from May. These instructions to install and get up and running with zsh make it easy to get comfortable changing to a new shell.

Your favorite

Do you have a favorite command line post on Fedora Magazine this year? Or perhaps a favorite terminal application you’d like to share? Use the comment section below to share your tips and enjoyment of the command line.