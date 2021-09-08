Apps for daily needs part 5: video editors

Video editing has become a popular activity. People need video editors for various reasons, such as work, education, or just a hobby. There are also now many platforms for sharing video on the internet. Almost all social media and chat messengers provide features for sharing videos. This article will introduce some of the open source video editors that you can use on Fedora Linux. You may need to install the software mentioned. If you are unfamiliar with how to add software packages in Fedora Linux, see my earlier article Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation. Here is a list of a few apps for daily needs in the video editors category.

Kdenlive

When anyone asks about an open source video editor on Linux, the answer that often comes up is Kdenlive. It is a very popular video editor among open source users. This is because its features are complete for general purposes and are easy to use by someone who is not a professional.

Kdenlive supports multi-track, so you can combine audio, video, images, and text from multiple sources. This application also supports various video and audio formats without having to convert them first. In addition, Kdenlive provides a wide variety of effects and transitions to support your creativity in producing cool videos. Some of the features that Kdenlive provides are titler for creating 2D titles, audio and video scopes, proxy editing, timeline preview, keyframeable effects, and many more.

More information is available at this link: https://kdenlive.org/en/

Shotcut

Shotcut has more or less the same features as Kdenlive. This application is a general purposes video editor. It has a fairly simple interface, but with complete features to meet the various needs of your video editing work.

Shotcut has a complete set of features for a video editor, ranging from simple editing to high-level capabilities. It also supports various video, audio, and image formats. You don’t need to worry about your work history, because this application has unlimited undo and redo. Shotcut also provides a variety of video and audio effects features, so you have freedom to be creative in producing your video works. Some of the features offered are audio filters, audio mixing, cross fade audio and video dissolve transition, tone generator, speed change, video compositing, 3 way color wheels, track compositing/blending mode, video filters, etc.

More information is available at this link: https://shotcut.org/

Pitivi

Pitivi will be the right choice if you want a video editor that has an intuitive and clean user interface. You will feel comfortable with how it looks and will have no trouble finding the features you need. This application is classified as very easy to learn, especially if you need an application for simple editing needs. However, Pitivi still offers a variety of features, like trimming & cutting, sound mixing, keyframeable audio effects, audio waveforms, volume keyframe curves, video transitions, etc.

More information is available at this link: https://www.pitivi.org/

Cinelerra

Cinelerra is a video editor that has been in development for a long time. There are tons of features for your video work such as built-in frame render, various video effects, unlimited layers, 8K support, multi camera support, video audio sync, render farm, motion graphics, live preview, etc. This application is maybe not suitable for those who are just learning. I think it will take you a while to get used to the interface, especially if you are already familiar with other popular video editor applications. But Cinelerra will still be an interesting choice as your video editor.

More information is available at this link: http://cinelerra.org/

Conclusion

This article presented four video editor apps for your daily needs that are available on Fedora Linux. Actually there are many other video editors that you can use in Fedora Linux. You can also use Olive (Fedora Linux repo), OpenShot (rpmfusion-free) , Flowblade (rpmfusion-free) and many more. Each video editor has its own advantages. Some are better at correcting color, while others are better at a variety of transitions and effects. Some are better when it comes to how easy it is to add text. Choose the application that suits your needs. Hopefully this article can help you to choose the right video editors. If you have experience in using these applications, please share your experience in the comments.