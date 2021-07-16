Apps for daily needs part 1: web browsers

One of the important apps for daily needs is a web browser. That’s because surfing the internet is an activity most people do in front of the computer. This article will introduce some of the open source web browsers that you can use on Fedora Linux. You need to install the software mentioned. All the browsers mentioned in this article are already available in the official Fedora repository. If you are unfamiliar with how to add software packages in Fedora Linux, see my earlier article Things to do after installing Fedora 34 Workstation.
Firefox
Firefox is a fast and privacy-focused browser that works across many devices. It was created by Mozilla and is a browser with complete features offering many extensions. You can add many powerful functions and useful features to your Firefox browser. It uses just enough memory to create a smooth experience so your computer stays responsive to other tasks. You can create an account that will allow you to share configurations on multiple devices, so you don’t need to set up Firefox on each device.
Firefox offers the following features:
- Private Browsing mode
- Ad tracker blocking
- Password manager
- Sync between devices
- Picture-in-Picture
More information about Firefox browser is available at this link: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox
GNOME Web
GNOME Web is a browser for GNOME desktop which is the default desktop environment for Fedora Workstation. It may be very appropriate as your main browser if you use Fedora Workstation with GNOME as the default desktop environment. This browser has a simple, clean, and beautiful look. GNOME Web has fewer features than Firefox, but it is sufficient for common uses.
GNOME Web offers the following features:
- Incognito mode
- GNOME desktop integration
- built-in adblocker
- Intelligent tracking prevention
More information about GNOME Web is available at this link: https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Web
Chromium
Chromium is an open-source web browser from the Chromium Project and has a minimalist user interface. It has a similar appearance to Chrome, because it actually serves as the base for Chrome and several other browsers. Many people use Chromium because they are used to Chrome.
Chromium offers the following features:
- Incognito mode
- Extensions
- Autofill for passwords
More information about Chromium browser is available at this link: https://www.chromium.org/Home
qutebrowser
This browser is a little bit different than the browsers mentioned above. qutebrowser is a keyboard-focused browser with a minimal GUI. Therefore, you won’t find the buttons normally found in other browsers, like back, home, reload, etc. Instead, you can type commands with the keyboard to run functions in the qutebrowser. It uses Vim-style key bindings, so it’s suitable for Vim users. You should try this browser if you are interested in getting a different experience in surfing the internet.
qutebrowser offers the following features:
- Adblock
- Private browsing mode
- Quickmarks
More information about qutebrowser browser is available at this link: https://qutebrowser.org/
Conclusion
Everyone has different needs in using the internet, especially for browsing. Each browser mentioned in this article has different features. So choose a browser that suits your daily needs and preferences. If you use the browsers mentioned in this article, share your story in the comments. And if you use a browser other than the one mentioned in this article, please mention it. Hopefully this article can help you in choosing the browser that you will use for your daily needs on Fedora.
Lyes Saadi
Didn’t Google just announce that this wouldn’t be a thing any more? Did they change their decision?
Arman Arisman
Hi, Lyes. Thanks for the comment. It will be revised 🙂
Lionir
Chromium no longer offers Google sync functionality in Fedora as far as I’m aware since Google decided to make the API keys private.
Arman Arisman
Hi, Lionir. Thanks for the correction. It will be revised 🙂
Darvond
I use Firefox, and Lynx. I take it the web aspect of Konqueror is not suggested?
And Seamonkey, overlapping with Firefox?
And I presume Lynx is more for hobby browsing.
Note: More information about Chromium browser is available at this link: https://qutebrowser.org/
That’s probably an oops.
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks. The text has been corrected.
Ralf
Qt is now in version 6.1. Interesting topic. I just ordered a new book to update my skills.
Are you familiar with Python? I would like to improve my C++ skills.
svsv sarma
Palemoon? works without installation. What about Opera, Falkon, Vivaldi, Midori ….and etc? Is there any reason you failed to mention these also?
Firefox is the most popular. But I like Palemoon equally.
Qutebrowser I never heard of. I will try it because working with CLI is fun and professional.
By the by, which browser do you recommend and why.
Thank you Arman.
idoric
You put “Extensions” (more precisely WebExtensions) on the features list of Chromium, why haven’t you done the same for Firefox?
It would then be clearer to the reader that GNOME Web and qutebrowser doesn’t support webextensions. Personally, I find many qualities in Epiphany, but the absence of webextensions does not allow me to use it every day, let alone my main browser.
Ralf
I usually use a single very feature-rich browser and I highly recommend to explore the features your browser has in depth, including the more hidden features and the development tools. I’m hesitating in installing extensions and usually explore their functionality after the installation.
I’m not a friend of browsing on mobile devices and in my opinion, a web-browser isn’t the right place for experiments.
A problem with Linux are still the slightly different folder structures of the distributions and this sometimes makes it difficult to configure a browser uniformly and leads to more complexity than needed.
I recommend to help the browser vendors to make their product even better. The open source concept is particularly popular with the browser manufacturers – I can’t think of using closed source browsers.
Do you think the integration of a browser into the OS can be further improved?
Ben
Thanks for the informative post. While I use Firefox most of the time, for some Chrome designed websites I find Brave an excellent alternative to Chrom{e|ium}
https://brave.com/linux/
It’s somewhat similar to having Chromium + essential plugins (adblock/https everywhere/tor …)