5 quick tips for Fedora Workstation users

Posted by on January 30, 2019

Whether you are a new or long time Fedora Workstation user, you might be looking for some quick tips to customize, tweak or enhance your desktop experience. In this article, we’ll round up five tips to help you get more out of your Fedora Workstation.

Enhancing photos with GNOME Photos

GNOME Photos is a photo library application for sorting and organizing your photo library. Additionally it features basic image editing tools for quick edits. This article walks you through the basics of editing images with GNOME Photos

Enhancing photos with GNOME Photos

Try Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code is a Open Source text editor that includes debugging features, embedded git control, syntax highlighting, intelligent code completion, snippets, and code refactoring tools. This article walks you through how to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora. Additionally it also covers basic usage tips.

Using Visual Studio Code on Fedora

Dash to Dock Extension

Dash to Dock takes the dock that is visible in the GNOME Shell Overview, and places it on the main desktop. This provides a view of open applications at a glance, and provides a quick way to switch windows using the mouse.

This article covers how to install the extension, as well as covering the basic features and settings.

Try the Dash to Dock extension for Fedora Workstation

Using Nautilus Scripts

Scripts in Nautilus are not a new feature, but still super useful for automating quick tasks into the File Browser.

Integrating scripts in Nautilus to perform useful tasks

Installing more Wallpapers

The Fedora repositories contain a treasure trove of wallpapers created for Fedora releases. This article shows you the wallpapers available from previous releases — going back to Fedora 8 — and what packages to install to get them on your current Fedora install.

How to install more wallpaper packs on Fedora Workstation
Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

  1. Danniello

    It is some sort of bug in fedoramagazine.org engine or are you using some sort of mouse click spoof/protection?!

    In Firefox I cannot open linked articles in new tab via MMB – it is opening in the same tab. Even RMB is automatically opening link in the same tab!

    Why are you doing this?! Perhaps “it’s not a bug, it’s a feature”™ of fedoramagazine.org. If yes – authors of articles should consider adding text links instead of click protected frames, because it is very annoying.

  2. svsv sarma

    I like tips & tricks since the time I know the computers. But there are too many docks! I feel the window list is more useful than the docks, If only it auto hides!
    This article brings awareness. Thanx.

  3. jakfrost

    Builder is far superior to VsCode, if only simply because it is entirely open source, but not only for that reason. It comes out of the box ready to make flatpaks of your app, if you want. It has come a long way since it’s early days, and the Gnome team should be recognized for their efforts with it. Builder is a better IDE on Fedora than MS Visual Code CE ever will be!

    • Dragnucs

      Agree, VSCode is given more credit than it is due.

      I was down here to make your exact comment. All I can add is that Builder is native and more integrated into Fedora in comparison to VSCode.

    • Clément Verna

      Hi @jakfrost, there were already a few Fedora Magazine article on gnome Builder but nothing about how to use it to build flatpak, I think that would be an awesome article, would you be interested in writing it ?

      • jakfrost

        Perhaps I will @Clement Verna. It certainly would be an interesting exercise, and I do want an excuse to use builder for building a flatpak.

  4. Steve

    Gnome builder is better than VsCode by a long shot!

  5. Joe

    I like Dash to Panel better. Dash to Dock actually stutters on my core i7 laptop. For those transitioning from Windows, definitely use dash to panel

    • jesse

      I have really liked KDE since I tried it.

      Plasma is the name of the Desktop Environment. KDE vs Gnome but both run great on Fedora 29.

      KDE offers a really polished experience out of the box. If you are coming from Windows, KDE Plasma desktop, may be best for you. KDE does offer its own Distribution (KDE NEON) but Plasma, runs great on Fedora 29 too.

      Try it! Runs really smooth. Gnome extensions stutter too and have taken a lot of resources.

      I love Gnome too.. don’t get me wrong, but Plasma, is really cool.

