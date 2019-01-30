5 quick tips for Fedora Workstation users

Whether you are a new or long time Fedora Workstation user, you might be looking for some quick tips to customize, tweak or enhance your desktop experience. In this article, we’ll round up five tips to help you get more out of your Fedora Workstation.

Enhancing photos with GNOME Photos

GNOME Photos is a photo library application for sorting and organizing your photo library. Additionally it features basic image editing tools for quick edits. This article walks you through the basics of editing images with GNOME Photos

Try Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code is a Open Source text editor that includes debugging features, embedded git control, syntax highlighting, intelligent code completion, snippets, and code refactoring tools. This article walks you through how to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora. Additionally it also covers basic usage tips.

Dash to Dock Extension

Dash to Dock takes the dock that is visible in the GNOME Shell Overview, and places it on the main desktop. This provides a view of open applications at a glance, and provides a quick way to switch windows using the mouse.

This article covers how to install the extension, as well as covering the basic features and settings.

Using Nautilus Scripts

Scripts in Nautilus are not a new feature, but still super useful for automating quick tasks into the File Browser.

Installing more Wallpapers

The Fedora repositories contain a treasure trove of wallpapers created for Fedora releases. This article shows you the wallpapers available from previous releases — going back to Fedora 8 — and what packages to install to get them on your current Fedora install.