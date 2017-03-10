Files (also known as Nautilus) is the default file browser in Fedora Workstation. One of the super-handy, yet lesser known features in Nautilus is the ability to add scripts to run against one or more files. You can use this feature to script simple tasks like converting files from one format to another.
In this tutorial, we will cover how to set up Nautilus to add scripts, and create a simple bash script to convert images to JPEG format using the ImageMagick
convert command. This will allow you to select one or more image files in Nautilus, and execute the script to convert them all to the JPEG format.
1. Create the scripts directory
The first step into adding scripts to Files is to create the directory where it expects your scripts to be. If it doesn’t exist already, create the following directory:
mkdir -p ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts/
2. Create the script
Next, using your favourite text editor, create your script in the scripts directory we just made:
vi ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts/convert_to_jpeg
Then, add the code. The following script converts all the files currently selected in Nautilus, and converts them to JPEG using the ImageMagick convert command:
#!/bin/bash echo -e "$NAUTILUS_SCRIPT_SELECTED_FILE_PATHS" | xargs -i convert "{}" "{}.jpg"
Note that we are using a variable here called $NAUTILUS_SCRIPT_SELECTED_FILE_PATHS. This contains a list of the full paths of all the files that were selected in Nautilus when we invoked the script. Two other useful variables provided are $NAUTILUS_SCRIPT_CURRENT_URI and $NAUTILUS_SCRIPT_SELECTED_URIS. (Update: Script is fixed to allow for files that have spaces in their names.)
3. Make the script executable
The final step is to make your script executable, so it will show up in the Nautilus context menu:
chmod +x ~/.local/share/nautilus/scripts/convert_to_jpeg
4. Test!
Now your script will appear in Nautilus. To test it out, select one or more files, right click, and choose Scripts > convert_to_jpeg.
Voilà! If imagemagick is able to convert the format(s) you selected, you now have JPEG versions of them created in the same directory for you.
Providing Feedback from your scripts
Some of the scripts you create may benefit from providing some information back to the user. One of the easiest ways to do this in a bash script is using Zenity. Zenity allows you to provide a range of windows and alerts that pop up for the user, all invoked from the command line. It is also useful when you are trying to debug your scripts.
Other Ideas
- Libreoffice offers the opportunity to print files using the command line. Using this, you could also create a script to print one or more Libreoffice documents without opening Libreoffice. The following is a sample script:
#!/bin/bash libreoffice -p "$@"
- convert files to PDF
- convert video and music files
- Show specific details on a file or directory (you can use Zenity to display the feedback)
March 10, 2017 at 12:44
wow, pretty cool I definitely didnt know you could do this!
March 10, 2017 at 12:48
Here is a script to restore the old compression dialog (especially helpful because the new one only supports a few formats – lacking .tar.gz in particular).
https://gist.github.com/meghprkh/f4d7c5a0c95b70a330db3a30a398de3d
There are also some other tweaks I use.
March 10, 2017 at 14:36
Would it be possible to make scripts MIME aware? So that only LO documents would offer printing with the above shown script, and only image files offer conversion?
March 10, 2017 at 17:54
Although this isn’t possible with simple Nautilus scripts, you can do it by either installing nautilus-python and putting a Python script in ~/.local/share/nautilus-python/extensions/ (using the Nautilus API) or by writing a native C extension. The API is documented here: http://developer.gnome.org/libnautilus-extension/stable/.
March 10, 2017 at 15:47
What about files with spaces? I got error.
Mar 10 18:44:10 magnolia.local org.gnome.Nautilus[1626]: convert: unable to open image `/home/wigust/Pictures/Screenshot from 2017-03-10 04-25-08.png
March 10, 2017 at 17:45
@wigust: There were some problems in the author’s script for processing files with spaces in their names. I’ve corrected the script so it should work for you now.
March 10, 2017 at 15:51
I much appreciate your tutorial. Its well presented and I will be adding a few commands that I almost always do.
I wish that the Magazine articles could be put into a book (pdf or ebook) with a table of contents.
There are so many good topics presented, that it’s a pitty to just leave them to the user to scroll until he finds the one he remembered reading, but needed to see that topic again.
March 10, 2017 at 17:59
There is a search tool at the bottom of each page you can use to find articles.
March 10, 2017 at 15:52
love it . trhanks