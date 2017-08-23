The command line is one of the most well-loved parts of a Linux distribution. Maybe not just because of what you can do with it, but how you can use it. Terminal windows are notorious for customization, and there’s several different ways you can make it your own. You can change the theme color, adjust transparency, use different fonts, or even different terminal emulators. This article will show you three ways you can customize your terminal emulator in Fedora.

Change your fonts

Some people are fine with the default fonts, but what if you have a favorite or want to try something new? There’s a lot of monospaced fonts packaged in Fedora. Check out this round-up of six fonts you can try out and customize in your terminal to make it your own.

Power up with powerline

Ever seen one of those cool lines in someone’s terminal? Powerline is one tool that makes it possible. You can have helpful status markers, like seeing what git branch you’re in or whether you’re inside of a Python virtual environment. There’s also plugins available for Vim and tmux. Learn how to enable it in Fedora with this quick how-to.

Try the Tilix terminal emulator

If you’ve been in a terminal for a while and want to try something new, why not look at Tilix? Tilix is a tilable emulator that lets you split your terminal windows in different ways at once. It also follows the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines to be as user-friendly as possible. Learn how to get started with Tilix in Fedora 26 in this article.

Tips and tricks?

If you’ve never thought about customizing your terminal emulator before, hopefully these tips will let you start playing around with your own unique configurations! Is there something you think we missed or is there a cool tweak you know of you want to share? Let us know how you’re tricking out your terminal in the comments below.

Photo by Ilya Pavlov on Unsplash.