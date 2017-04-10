Fedora users are spoilt for choice when it comes to terminal emulators. From the default gnome-terminal, to xterm, konsole, terminator, or tilda, there is certain to be a terminal emulator that suits your workflow. However, in Fedora 26, there is a new choice available to Fedora users: Tilix (previously named Terminix).

Tilix is a tiling terminal emulator that closely adheres to the GNOME Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). This new terminal on the block feels and behaves very much like the majority of the new GNOME applications available — think GNOME Builder, but dedicated just to your terminal. It also features a great range of features, including tile-able panes, the ability to set different profiles for each pane, and the ability to save the tabbed layouts. CHeck out the Features Page on the Tilix website for more info on all the features of this terminal emulator.

Installing Tilix

Tilix is already included in the default repositories for the forthcoming Fedora 26 release. If you have taken the plunge and are running the Fedora 26 Alpha, you can get Tilix with the command:

sudo dnf install tilix

However, if you are on Fedora 24 or Fedora 25, you can install Terminix from this handy COPR repo. Note that these versions that run on Fedora 24 and Fedora 25 are older versions of this software, running on the versions of GTK that ship in Fedora 24 & 25. This is why these packages are using Tilix’s older name of Terminix. To install from this COPR repo, first enable it:

dnf copr enable heikoada/terminix

then install terminix

sudo dnf install terminix