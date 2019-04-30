What’s new in Fedora 30 Workstation

Fedora 30 Workstation is the latest groundbreaking release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation. Read more details below.

GNOME 3.32

Fedora 30 Workstation includes the latest release of this simple, beautiful desktop environment for users of all types. There are numerous improvements throughout GNOME 3.32, including:

A refreshed visual style with buttons and switches that are easier to identify and use

Completely refreshed icons for applications

Consistent user icons across the desktop

Snappier performance thanks to fixes and enhancements in the core GNOME libraries

An Applications panel that controls permissions, to make use of Flatpak apps easier

…and much more!



Do you want the full details of everything in GNOME 3.32? Visit the release notes for even more community provided goodness.

Silverblue

You can also try Fedora Silverblue — it’s all the features of Workstation but combined with the rpm-ostree features of Fedora Atomic. Worry-free upgrades (with backouts) are just one of the benefits of this technology. You can also install your favorite Flatpak or RPM packaged apps on top.

Silverblue continues to develop now and in future releases. Learn how you can contribute by visiting the Silverblue team’s website.