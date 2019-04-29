Announcing the release of Fedora 30

Posted by on April 29, 2019 13 Comments

More Like This

Announcing the release of Fedora 30 Beta

Akash Angle: How do you Fedora?

How to install extensions via the Software application

Recent Posts

Upgrading Fedora 29 to Fedora 30

What's new in Fedora 30 Workstation

Awk utility in Fedora

It seems like it was just six months ago that we announced Fedora 29, and here we are again. Today, we announce our next operating system release. Even though it went so quickly, a lot has happened in the last half year, and you’ll see the results in Fedora 30.

If you’re impatient, go to https://getfedora.org/ now. For details, read on.

Variants and more

Fedora Editions are targeted outputs geared toward specific “showcase” uses. Since we first started using this concept in the Fedora 21 release, the needs of the community have continued to evolve. As part of Fedora 30, we’re combining cloud and server into the Fedora Server edition. We’re bringing in Fedora CoreOS to replace Fedora Atomic Host as our container-focused deliverable in the Fedora 30 timeframe — stay tuned for that. The Fedora Workstation edition continues to focus on delivering the latest in open source desktop tools.

Of course, we produce more than just the editions. Fedora Spins and Labs target a variety of audiences and use cases, including the Internet of Things. And, we haven’t forgotten our alternate architectures, ARM AArch64, Power, and S390x.

Fedora Workstation features GNOME 3.32 — the latest release of this popular desktop environment. GNOME 3.32 features an updated visual style, including the user interface, the icons, and the desktop itself. New to Fedora Server are Linux System Roles — a collection of roles and modules executed by Ansible to assist Linux admins in the configuration of common GNU/Linux subsystems

No matter what variant of Fedora you use, you’re getting the latest the open source world has to offer. GCC 9, Bash 5.0, and PHP 7.3 are among the many updated packages in Fedora 30. We’re excited for you to try it out. So go to https://getfedora.org/ and download it now. Or if you’re already running a Fedora release, follow the easy upgrade instructions.

Along with the release of Fedora 30, we’re moving our “Ask Fedora” support forum to the Discourse platform. Log in to Ask Fedora to try it out and watch for a Fedora Magazine article about it soon.

As always, thanks to the thousands of people who contributed in some way to the Fedora Project in this release cycle, and to the Fedora heroes who helped get this release out on schedule even with so much else going on. If you’re in Boston for Red Hat Summit next week, whether you are one of these contributors, would like to be one in the future, or just a friend, make sure to visit the Fedora booth in Community Central!

Fedora Project community New in Fedora

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Freenode as "mattdm", or @mattdm on Twitter Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

13 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. David

    Might just be me but it looks like your linked upgrade instructions are from F28–>F29 ? Rather than F29–>F30.

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  2. mythcat

    I’m waiting to see what bugs it has done.
    My opinion is that the development team has an important impact on the development of this downtown. I’m looking forward to solving more stability issues.

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  3. David

    Otherwise though, thanks for the hard work on the release. I’m looking forward to upgrading soon.

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  4. mtfield

    Congratulations!

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  5. Jürgen

    Or if you’re already running a Fedora release, follow the easy upgrade instructions.

    That links to the Fedora 28 -> 29 upgrade.

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  6. Michal Konečný

    I’m surprised that there isn’t any mention of Fedora Silverblue.

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

  7. lorabe

    I only have one question, the release of Fedora 30 also counts to Silverblue?

    April 30, 2019
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 29 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 5,216 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: