Using Ansible to set up a workstation

Ansible is an extremely popular open-source configuration management and software automation project. While IT professionals almost certainly use Ansible on a daily basis, its influence outside the IT industry is not as wide. Ansible is a powerful and flexible tool. It is easily applied to a task common to nearly every desktop computer user: the post-installation “checklist”.

Most users like to apply one “tweak” after a new installation. Ansible’s idempotent, declarative syntax lends itself perfectly to describing how a system should be configured.

Ansible in a nutshell

The ansible program itself performs a single task against a set of hosts. This is roughly conceptualized as:

for HOST in $HOSTS; do ssh $HOST /usr/bin/echo "Hello World" done

To perform more than one task, Ansible defines the concept of a “playbook”. A playbook is a YAML file describing the state of the targeted machine. When run, Ansible inspects each host and performs only the tasks necessary to enforce the state defined in the playbook.

- hosts: all tasks: - name: Echo "Hello World" command: echo "Hello World"

Run the playbook using the ansible-playbook command:

$ ansible-playbook ~/playbook.yml

Configuring a workstation

Start by installing ansible:

dnf install ansible

Next, create a file to store the playbook:

touch ~/post_install.yml

Start by defining the host on which to run this playbook. In this case, “localhost”:

- hosts: localhost

Each task consists of a name field and a module field. Ansible has a lot of modules. Be sure to browse the module index to become familiar with all Ansible has to offer.

The package module

Most users install additional packages after a fresh install, and many like to remove some shipped software they don’t use. The package module provides a generic wrapper around the system package manager (in Fedora’s case, dnf).

- hosts: localhost tasks: - name: Install Builder become: yes package: name: gnome-builder state: present - name: Remove Rhythmbox become: yes package: name: rhythmbox state: absent - name: Install GNOME Music become: yes package: name: gnome-music state: present - name: Remove Shotwell become: yes package: name: shotwell state: absent

This playbook results in the following outcomes:

GNOME Builder and GNOME Music are installed

Rhythmbox is removed

On Fedora 28 or greater, nothing happens with Shotwell (it is not in the default list of packages)

On Fedora 27 or older, Shotwell is removed

This playbook also introduces the become: yes directive. This specifies the task must be run by a privileged user (in most cases, root).

The DConf Module

Ansible can do a lot more than install software. For example, GNOME includes a great color-shifting feature called Night Light. It ships disabled by default, however the Ansible dconf module can very easily enable it.

- hosts: localhost tasks: - name: Enable Night Light dconf: key: /org/gnome/settings-daemon/plugins/color/night-light-enabled value: true - name: Set Night Light Temperature dconf: key: /org/gnome/settings-daemon/plugins/color/night-light-temperature value: uint32 5500

Ansible can also create files at specified locations with the copy module. In this example, a local file is copied to the destination path.

- hosts: localhost tasks: - name: Enable "AUTH_ADMIN_KEEP" for pkexec become: yes copy: src: files/51-pkexec-auth-admin-keep.rules dest: /etc/polkit-1/rules.d/51-pkexec-auth-admin-keep.rules

The Command Module

Ansible can still run commands even if no specialized module exists (via the aptly named command module). This playbook enables the Flathub repository and installs a few Flatpaks. The commands are crafted in such a way that they are effectively idempotent. This is an important behavior to consider; a playbook should succeed each time it is run on a machine.

- hosts: localhost tasks: - name: Enable Flathub repository become: yes command: flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo - name: Install Fractal become: yes command: flatpak install --assumeyes flathub org.gnome.Fractal - name: Install Spotify become: yes command: flatpak install --assumeyes flathub com.spotify.Client

Combine all these tasks together into a single playbook and, in one command, Ansible will customize a freshly installed workstation. Not only that, but 6 months later, after making changes to the playbook, run it again to bring a “seasoned” install back to a known state.

$ ansible-playbook -K ~/post_install.yml

This article only touched the surface of what’s possible with Ansible. A follow-up article will go into more advanced Ansible concepts such as roles, configuring multiple hosts with a divided set of responsibilities.