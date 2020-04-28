Upgrading Fedora 31 to Fedora 32

Fedora 32 is officially here!

Fedora 32 is available now. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to get the latest features available in Fedora. Fedora Workstation has a graphical upgrade method. Alternatively, Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 30 to Fedora 31.

Before upgrading, visit the wiki page of common Fedora 32 bugs to see if there’s an issue that might affect your upgrade. Although the Fedora community tries to ensure upgrades work well, there’s no way to guarantee this for every combination of hardware and software that users might have.

Upgrading Fedora 31 Workstation to Fedora 32

Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.

Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a screen informing you that Fedora 32 is Now Available.

If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload button at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.

Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.

Using the command line

If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 31 to Fedora 32. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 32 simple and easy.

1. Update software and back up your system

Before you do start the upgrade process, make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 31. This is particularly important if you have modular software installed; the latest versions of dnf and GNOME Software include improvements to the upgrade process for some modular streams. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.

2. Install the DNF plugin

Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade

3. Start the update with DNF

Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=32

This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the ‐‐allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.

4. Reboot and upgrade

Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:

sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 31; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.

Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 32 system.

Upgrading Fedora: Upgrade complete!

Resolving upgrade problems

On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade quick docs for more information on troubleshooting.

If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.

Fedora Project community

Adam Šamalík

Open source enthusiast and Fedora contributor. Design is not just how it looks like.

  1. Max

    I’m stuck abroad because of Corona and therefore using my personal Fedora laptop for doing work stuff, as my work equipment is not with me. I’d prefer to upgrade once back in my home country in June, to not risk getting problems and not being able to work.
    Are there any security implications with this? Will security related upgrades continue to be deployed?

    April 28, 2020
    • Tom

      Yes, Fedora 31 will still be supported for another 6 months at least, I don’t know the exact number.

      April 28, 2020
    • Ben Cotton

      Fedora releases are supported until 4 weeks after N+2 is released, which means they have a roughly 13-month lifespan. So Fedora 31 is schedule to reach end-of-life in mid-to-late November. You can see the Fedora release life cycle documentation for more information.

      April 28, 2020
      • Max

        Thanks Ben, good news for me. I’ll read up on the life cycle documentation.

        April 28, 2020
  2. Pedro

    Así me funciono

    sudo dnf upgrade –refresh
    sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
    sudo dnf system-upgrade download –refresh –releasever=32

    Un saludo

    April 28, 2020
  3. KW

    I like the line “Now might be a good time for a coffee break!” since it takes my machine many hours to do the upgrade. That’s a big cup. I usually let it upgrade overnight and on a Friday.

    April 28, 2020
  4. UT Denden

    Treminal turn back to me no command line exist such a commands-line.

    sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=32
    and
    sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

    Allright I will take followeing coments.

    April 28, 2020
  5. jahid65

    Went smoothly. Just had to upgrade dash to dock extensions after. Nvidia driver, rpmfusion all working great.

    April 28, 2020
  6. Joey

    I upgraded from Fedora 31 KDE Spin to 32 following the steps. When I reboot on my updated system I checked if earlyoom was enabled. My surprise was that if was not even installed, so I had to download and enable it manually? Is this the expected behaviour?

    https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Changes/EnableEarlyoom

    April 28, 2020
    • Ben Cotton

      Yes, EarlyOOM is only enabled for Fedora Workstation. The KDE Special Interest Group will have to decide if they want to enable it on the KDE Spin.

      April 28, 2020
  7. Fabio

    Just successfully installed Fedora 32 Workstation from scratch on external USB disk (starting from a DVD burned with Fedora 32: x86_64 DVD ISO).
    No issues, all perfect.
    Congratulation to the developments team.

    April 28, 2020
  8. Kuba

    This is an excellent release of Fedora! Already upgrading.

    April 28, 2020
  9. Joel

    Ya lo instale. La fluidez que tiene en mi laptop se siente excelente.

    April 28, 2020
  10. Gerhard

    the new Gnome version should have blurr on the login screen, so that the wallpaper is blurred. But I don’t have it, after the upgrade.

    April 28, 2020
  11. Stenfrank

    Upgraded to Fedora 32

    April 28, 2020
  12. Doug

    Worked perfectly on my t480s – things have come a long way since Fedora 7 when I started. Brilliant job and many thanks.

    April 28, 2020
  13. htoosattwai

    upgrading 31 to 32 stopped at 90 %. This is bug ??? Or ???

    April 28, 2020
  14. Rogelio

    Actualice a Fedora 32 sin problema por medio del asistente gráfico, algo muy fácil para personas que no sabemos nada de linux. Estoy muy satisfecho con Fedora.

    April 28, 2020
  15. Gerhard

    Fedora 32 should have kernel version 5.6.7, but after the update I only have 5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64

    What now? And why, if the 5.6.7 kernel is up to date, don’t I get it?

    All very curious!

    April 29, 2020
