Upgrading Fedora 31 to Fedora 32

Fedora 32 is available now. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to get the latest features available in Fedora. Fedora Workstation has a graphical upgrade method. Alternatively, Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 30 to Fedora 31.
Before upgrading, visit the wiki page of common Fedora 32 bugs to see if there’s an issue that might affect your upgrade. Although the Fedora community tries to ensure upgrades work well, there’s no way to guarantee this for every combination of hardware and software that users might have.
Upgrading Fedora 31 Workstation to Fedora 32
Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.
Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a screen informing you that Fedora 32 is Now Available.
If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload button at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.
Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.
Using the command line
If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 31 to Fedora 32. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 32 simple and easy.
1. Update software and back up your system
Before you do start the upgrade process, make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 31. This is particularly important if you have modular software installed; the latest versions of dnf and GNOME Software include improvements to the upgrade process for some modular streams. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.
2. Install the DNF plugin
Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
3. Start the update with DNF
Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=32
This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the ‐‐allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.
4. Reboot and upgrade
Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 31; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.
Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 32 system.
Resolving upgrade problems
On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade quick docs for more information on troubleshooting.
If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.
Max
I’m stuck abroad because of Corona and therefore using my personal Fedora laptop for doing work stuff, as my work equipment is not with me. I’d prefer to upgrade once back in my home country in June, to not risk getting problems and not being able to work.
Are there any security implications with this? Will security related upgrades continue to be deployed?
Tom
Yes, Fedora 31 will still be supported for another 6 months at least, I don’t know the exact number.
Ben Cotton
Fedora releases are supported until 4 weeks after N+2 is released, which means they have a roughly 13-month lifespan. So Fedora 31 is schedule to reach end-of-life in mid-to-late November. You can see the Fedora release life cycle documentation for more information.
Max
Thanks Ben, good news for me. I’ll read up on the life cycle documentation.
Pedro
Así me funciono
sudo dnf upgrade –refresh
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –refresh –releasever=32
Un saludo
Jorge
Perfecto !!
KW
I like the line “Now might be a good time for a coffee break!” since it takes my machine many hours to do the upgrade. That’s a big cup. I usually let it upgrade overnight and on a Friday.
UT Denden
Treminal turn back to me no command line exist such a commands-line.
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=32
and
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Allright I will take followeing coments.
Sebastiaan
Have you installed the dnf system-upgrade plugin?
jahid65
Went smoothly. Just had to upgrade dash to dock extensions after. Nvidia driver, rpmfusion all working great.
Joey
I upgraded from Fedora 31 KDE Spin to 32 following the steps. When I reboot on my updated system I checked if earlyoom was enabled. My surprise was that if was not even installed, so I had to download and enable it manually? Is this the expected behaviour?
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Changes/EnableEarlyoom
Ben Cotton
Yes, EarlyOOM is only enabled for Fedora Workstation. The KDE Special Interest Group will have to decide if they want to enable it on the KDE Spin.
Joey
I understand. Thank you very much for your answer ^^
Fabio
Just successfully installed Fedora 32 Workstation from scratch on external USB disk (starting from a DVD burned with Fedora 32: x86_64 DVD ISO).
No issues, all perfect.
Congratulation to the developments team.
Kuba
This is an excellent release of Fedora! Already upgrading.
Joel
Ya lo instale. La fluidez que tiene en mi laptop se siente excelente.
Gerhard
the new Gnome version should have blurr on the login screen, so that the wallpaper is blurred. But I don’t have it, after the upgrade.
Stenfrank
Upgraded to Fedora 32
Doug
Worked perfectly on my t480s – things have come a long way since Fedora 7 when I started. Brilliant job and many thanks.
htoosattwai
upgrading 31 to 32 stopped at 90 %. This is bug ??? Or ???
Rogelio
Actualice a Fedora 32 sin problema por medio del asistente gráfico, algo muy fácil para personas que no sabemos nada de linux. Estoy muy satisfecho con Fedora.
Gerhard
Fedora 32 should have kernel version 5.6.7, but after the update I only have 5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64
What now? And why, if the 5.6.7 kernel is up to date, don’t I get it?
All very curious!