Test drive GNOME 3.30 with the Fedora 29 prerelease

Last month, the GNOME project announced the release of GNOME 3.30. The good news is that this new version of GNOME is default in the forthcoming release of Fedora 29 Workstation. GNOME 3.30 includes a range of new features and enhancements, including improvements to Files (nautilus), and the new Podcasts application.

The great news is that you can already give GNOME 3.30 on Fedora a test-drive with a Fedora 29 prerelease version. In fact, there is a Test Day happening this Friday October 5th , 2018.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure that changes in Fedora work well in the upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate and and the public is welcome at these events. The wiki page provides lot of good information on what and how to test.