Test drive GNOME 3.30 with the Fedora 29 prerelease

Posted by on October 4, 2018

Last month, the GNOME project announced the release of GNOME 3.30. The good news is that this new version of GNOME is default in the forthcoming release of Fedora 29 Workstation. GNOME 3.30 includes a range of new features and enhancements, including improvements to Files (nautilus), and the new Podcasts application.

The new Podcasts application in GNOME 3.30

The great news is that you can already give GNOME 3.30 on Fedora a test-drive with a Fedora 29 prerelease version. In fact, there is a Test Day happening this Friday October 5th , 2018.

How do test days work?

A test day is an event where anyone can help make sure that changes in Fedora work well in the upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate and and the public is welcome at these events. The wiki page provides lot of good information on what and how to test.

 

 

 

 

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

  1. Cal

    I keep seeing the pocast app in screnshots. I would like to try it, but it wasn’t installed by default and doesn’t seem to be in the software center. Did I miss something?

    October 4, 2018
  2. Linux3D

    Hello
    I would like to try out the “Gnome” version but I have a problem with the software I use, the is OctaneRender, there is no window to minimize and maximize it.
    As you can see in the picture

    Works well in “KDE” and “MATE”
    https://imgur.com/a/1dMpgRJ

    Does not work on “Gnome” and “Cinnamon”
    https://imgur.com/yBZQEZr

    Thankyou in advance

    October 4, 2018
