GNOME 3.30 released & coming to Fedora 29

Posted by on September 5, 2018 1 Comment

More Like This

How to start developing on Java in Fedora

Install Flathub apps on Fedora

Mozilla releases Facebook Container Extension for Firefox

Recent Posts

Find your systems easily on a LAN with mDNS

Test Internationalization improvements coming in Fedora 29

Test containers with Python and Conu

Today, the GNOME project announced the release of GNOME 3.30.

The release of the GNOME desktop is the default desktop environment in the upcoming release of Fedora 29 Workstation. GNOME 3.30 includes a wide range of enhancements, including:

  • Better performance in the overall desktop and system libraries
  • Numerous improvements to the Files, Web, and Boxes applications
  • A new Podcasts application to help manage and listen to podcasts

The new Podcasts application in GNOME 3.30

Application updates in GNOME 3.30

GNOME 3.30 includes some updates to many standard applications. Files has a combined search and file path bar interface, making searching more prominent and integrated into the navigation experience. Boxes can now connect to Windows Servers over RDP, resulting in a much better remote desktop experience.

Comparison of normal web view and reader mode

Web now includes a content reader mode. When viewing a compatible web page, Web can toggle between the normal view and the clean, minimal reader view. The minimal view strips out all extraneous menus, images, and content not related to the article or document, making for a more pleasant reading experience.

Read more about this release

There are many more changes and enhancements in this major version of GNOME. Check out the release announcement and the release notes from the GNOME Project for more information.

Screenshots in this post are from the GNOME 3.30 release notes and screenshot pack.

Fedora Project community

Link Dupont

Link is a free and open-source software enthusiast and a long-time Fedora user.

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. Leslie Satenstein

    Around 2005 or thereabouts, I started with Fedora core and Gnome. Twice a year or thereabouts I looked forward to a new release of both Gnome and Fedora, and enjoyed both delivering new features and benefits.
    I look forward to testing and migrating to the Gnome 3.0 ASAP.
    And then the competition begins, between previous version of Gnome and the new version. Guess which one will win?

    September 6, 2018
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 28 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 3,744 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: