GNOME 3.30 released & coming to Fedora 29

Today, the GNOME project announced the release of GNOME 3.30.

The release of the GNOME desktop is the default desktop environment in the upcoming release of Fedora 29 Workstation. GNOME 3.30 includes a wide range of enhancements, including:

Better performance in the overall desktop and system libraries

Numerous improvements to the Files, Web, and Boxes applications

A new Podcasts application to help manage and listen to podcasts

Application updates in GNOME 3.30

GNOME 3.30 includes some updates to many standard applications. Files has a combined search and file path bar interface, making searching more prominent and integrated into the navigation experience. Boxes can now connect to Windows Servers over RDP, resulting in a much better remote desktop experience.

Web now includes a content reader mode. When viewing a compatible web page, Web can toggle between the normal view and the clean, minimal reader view. The minimal view strips out all extraneous menus, images, and content not related to the article or document, making for a more pleasant reading experience.

There are many more changes and enhancements in this major version of GNOME. Check out the release announcement and the release notes from the GNOME Project for more information.

Screenshots in this post are from the GNOME 3.30 release notes and screenshot pack.