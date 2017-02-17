If there’s one thing you want from a laptop, it’s long battery life. You want every drop of power you can get to work, read, or just be entertained on a long jaunt. So it’s good to know where your power is going.
You can use the powertop utility to see what’s drawing power when your system’s not plugged in. This utility only runs on the Terminal, so you’ll need to open a Terminal to get it. Then run this command:
sudo dnf install powertop
powertop needs access to hardware to measure power usage. So you have to run it with special privileges too:
sudo powertop
The powertop display looks similar to this screenshot. Power usage on your system will likely be different:
The utility has several screens. You can switch between them using the Tab and Shift+Tab keys. To quit, hit the Esc key. The shortcuts are also listed at the bottom of the screen for your convenience.
The utility shows you power usage for various hardware and drivers. But it also displays interesting numbers like how many times your system wakes up each second. (Processors are so fast that they often sleep for the majority of a second of uptime.)
If you want to maximize battery power, you want to minimize wakeups. One way to do this is to use powertop‘s Tunables page. “Bad” indicates a setting that’s not saving power, although it might be good for performance. “Good” indicates a power saving setting is in effect. You can hit Enter on any tunable to switch it to the other setting.
The powertop package also provides a service that automatically sets all tunables to “Good” for optimal power saving. To use it, run this command:
sudo systemctl start powertop.service
If you’d like the service to run automatically when you boot, run this command:
sudo systemctl enable powertop.service
Caveat about this service and tunables: Certain tunables may risk your data, or (on some odd hardware) may cause your system to behave erratically. For instance, the “VM writeback timeout” setting affects how long the system waits before writing changed data to storage. This means a power saving setting trades off data security. If the system loses all power for some reason, you could lose up to 15 seconds’ of changed data, rather than the default 5. However, for most laptop users this isn’t an issue, since your system should warn you about low battery.
June 11, 2015 at 18:29
Activating AutoSuspend for USB is a bad idea if you”re using an USB-mouse like most notebook users would do.
June 11, 2015 at 19:21
That’s quite true, although it’s debatable whether most notebook users use an external mouse. Many do not. That’s why I advised trying different settings first. Thanks for the example!
June 12, 2015 at 02:49
TLP and the like allow to whitelist USB devices by ID or by type to avoid this type of behaviour. So I’d still recommend powertop and monitoring tool and TLP or laptop tools as power-saving tool, since they allow for much more granularity.
June 12, 2015 at 09:11
Agreed, TLP is much better, especially because you can tweak both battery and AC power modes.
June 11, 2015 at 20:05
powertop2tuned is way more effective. Also, with powertop2tuned I can uncomment at will, after testing what works and what doesn’t work with powertop.
June 12, 2015 at 00:01
I’m with Heiko here. Even people who don’t use external mice or keyboards when on the road, most plug it in when in the office. Really wished powertop had a way to tell it to remember my good/bad settings and re-apply that during bootup (i.e. with –autotune) instead of setting everything to good.
Of course, powertop tells you which commands it’s using to tune things, so you can automate it…
June 12, 2015 at 02:32
Would love to have also an easy way to switch from performance mode to save power mode.
Also, are this settings active also when computer is plugged with power cable?
I mean, sometimes is good to have power save, but sometimes I just want performance from the peaces of hardware that I’ve payed so much for…
And make easy to switch the setting from one way to another would be fantastic
June 12, 2015 at 03:40
Does this clash with TLP?
June 12, 2015 at 09:45
Since both are twiddling kernel settings similarly to /proc, presumably one would overwrite the other’s settings when run. Since service ordering may not be fully deterministic in systemd, you might get different results per boot. So I wouldn’t recommend using both. Note also that TLP is more complex and configurable. For many users this is unwanted. Others prefer it. 🙂
June 12, 2015 at 07:33
Interesting utility. I tend to use a USB Logitech TrackMan Wheel rather than a mouse with my notebook. I find it easier than the touchpad which I hardly ever use because I have better control over the pointer that way.
I might give it a go though plus the alternatives mentioned in comments, at present my notebook gives about 3 hours on battery life under Fedora 22 which is not great compared to what it will do using the manufacturer’s power profile in W8.1 (almost a full working day). The notebook was purchased new in February and has an Intel Core i3-3110m processor and an HM75 chipset. No discrete GPU, just the onchip Intel HD graphics.
Generally, though I have the power adaptor to hand and can plug in as needed.
June 23, 2015 at 03:55
Hello guys.
In this case, which options would you change too Good?
Could we start listing some options we should usually change, too get better battery life, which I think is the worst thing Linux has in laptops?
Thanks a lot