Quick Fedora shirt update and sale of last stock with the old logo

There are some updates on Fedora shirts and sweatshirts.

Two years after the announcement of the current Fedora logo, we decided to clear our stock of shirts with the old logo. Soon our shirts will only be made and stocked with the new Fedora logo.

The Fedora jackets and hoodies are back again:

The old Fedora polo shirts are almost out of stock, so we have a new type with black buttons:

We have improved delivery too. No more taxes and customs paperwork within the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom.

If you have your own embroidery machine, the PES file for the Fedora embroidery is available here; for the Fedora Classic, here.

Check out the embroidered Fedora collection here and don’t forget to use the FEDORA5 coupon code, for the $5 discount on every Fedora shirt and sweatshirt.

When ordering, note that the old logo style items are labelled “Fedora Classic”.